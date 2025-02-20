Three top NFL destinations for Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders is one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. While not an elite runner like his father, Deion Sanders, Shedeur excels in accuracy, decision-making, and composure under pressure.
Given his skill set, several teams could be strong fits for him in the NFL. Here are three of the most likely destinations for Sanders in the upcoming draft, according to NFL.com's Eric Edholm.
Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6 overall)
The Raiders are in desperate need of a franchise quarterback. With Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew currently on the roster, Las Vegas lacks a long-term answer at the position. Sanders would bring much-needed stability and excitement to a franchise that thrives on star power.
Las Vegas' new offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly, has spoken highly of Sanders' decision-making and accuracy, which are key traits Kelly values in his quarterbacks. Additionally, the Raiders have weapons like tight end Brock Bowers, who could provide a reliable target for Sanders early in his career.
The Raiders’ draft position at No. 6 gives them a solid chance at selecting Sanders without needing to trade up. If they believe he’s their guy, he could be the face of the franchise as they try to build a contender in the AFC West.
New York Giants (No. 3 overall)
The Giants are another team in dire need of a quarterback. After releasing Daniel Jones, they currently have no clear plan at the position. Sanders’ connection with Giants receiver Malik Nabers—seen during a Heisman Trophy event—has fueled speculation that he could be headed to New York.
The Giants have already met with Sanders and have a top-30 visit scheduled. His confidence and leadership would fit well with a big-market team like New York, where he could thrive under the bright lights. Head coach Brian Daboll, known for developing quarterbacks like Josh Allen, could help maximize Sanders’ strengths.
The biggest question is whether the Giants will commit to a rookie QB or opt for a veteran such as Matthew Stafford. If they choose to draft Sanders at No. 3, they would be making a long-term investment in a player who has the potential to be their franchise quarterback.
Cleveland Browns (No. 2 overall)
The Browns find themselves in a difficult quarterback situation. Deshaun Watson’s struggles and contract have put the franchise in a bind, making it essential for Cleveland to consider a fresh start at the position.
Sanders fits well in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense, which emphasizes accuracy and quick decision-making. Cleveland has already begun its evaluation process, having met with Sanders at the East-West Shrine Bowl. His scheduled top-30 visit with the Browns further signals their interest.
One major factor is whether Deion Sanders would approve of his son playing in Cleveland. Deion recently mentioned having discussions with the Browns, and while it’s unclear if he has concerns about the franchise, Shedeur has maintained that he is open to any opportunity in the NFL.
Will Shedeur get picked in the top five?
Sanders is likely to be a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While he may not possess generational physical tools, his ability to process defenses, throw with accuracy, and lead an offense makes him an attractive option for QB-needy teams. Whether he lands in Las Vegas, New York, or Cleveland, the right fit will determine how quickly he can adjust to the NFL and develop into a franchise quarterback.