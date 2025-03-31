What Titans Coach Brian Callahan Said About Shedeur Sanders At NFL League Meetings
As the owner of this year's first overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans are feeling the pressure that comes with selecting a potentially franchise-altering player.
Fortunately, coach Brian Callahan and the quarterback-needy Titans have two strong options in Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. Some have even speculated that Tennessee could make a surprise move by landing Sanders' former Colorado Buffaloes teammate, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, but the Titans are most likely deciding between Sanders and Ward.
At this week's annual NFL league meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, Callahan spoke with reporters about Tennessee's approach to the draft and his early impressions of Sanders.
"Our interactions with him have been really positive," Callahan said, per A to Z Sports' Buck Reising. "We had him in for a 30 visit on top of it, and then we're heading out to his pro day. I've really enjoyed him. I've liked his demeanor, I like the way he comes across. He's confident without being over the top, which is a good thing. I've enjoyed it. I wouldn't say I know him as good as some of the people that have worked with him for a long time, but all of our interactions have been positive. I'm excited to see what he can bring."
Although the above quote is contradictory, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that neither Callahan nor Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker will attend Colorado's pro day on Friday. Instead, the two will be part of a "large Tennessee contingent" at a private workout for Sanders and Hunter on April 9.
Sanders, who threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns last season while leading the Buffs to nine wins, has been coached by his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, for most of his life. While Callahan believes the younger Sanders may be in for an adjustment moving to the NFL without his father, he doesn't see the challenge as being too tall.
"It's not a bad thing that his dad has been able to be around him; he's pretty good at what he does," Callahan said. "I think you have to separate the differences between just knowing and being with your dad the entire time and what's that gonna look like when you're not (together). I think it'll be an adjustment for him in general because that's what he's used to. The opportunity to enter the NFL and not be with your dad will be one of the things that he'll have to work through because he's been with his dad for so long."
If Sanders doesn't land in Tennessee, the Cleveland Browns own the second overall pick and are also looking for a new starting quarterback. The New York Giants, who recently signed veteran NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, have the third overall pick.
The 2025 NFL draft begins April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.