Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders Discusses NFL Quarterbacks: Raiders, Giants
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is projected to be a top-ten pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Sanders is expected to be one of the first two quarterbacks off the board. Two of the top teams to watch for to draft Sanders are the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Both the Raiders and Giants have added veterans to their quarterback rooms, but that does not mean either team would pass up the opportunity to draft Sanders. The Giants have added both quarterbacks, Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson. The Raiders made a trade with the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Geno Smith.
Sanders recently talked about his opinion regarding both teams’ quarterback rooms. Sanders began by talking about knowing Smith and working out with him in Miami.
“I’ve known Geno for a minute. But then I was really excited that, you know that, he was able, when he went to the Raiders and everything,” Sanders said. “I was just having a conversation with him and everything. I just feel like he a cool person.”
Sanders went on to discuss Winston and Wilson both signing with the Giants. With the move, there is growing speculation that the Giants will prefer to take a positional player, but could still select Sanders with the No. 3 overall pick.
“I think it was a good move for ‘em,” Sanders said.
Sanders talked about what he is looking for in a quarterback's room, no matter which team selects him.
“Whatever QB room, I just hope it ain't, everybody in there too serious. You know what I mean? Just have a good vibe, you know, friendly competition,” Sanders said.
Sanders is ready to compete for the starting position, no matter which team selects him in the 2025 NFL Draft. While being ready to fight for a spot, he is also looking to get along with the other quarterbacks and to enjoy his time working with them.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently spoke about Sanders’ draft stock heading into the month of the draft.
“From what I’m hearing, the Browns at No. 2, the Giants at No. 3 have Shedeur Sanders at least in consideration, in the mix,” Fowler said. “We know quarterbacks get pushed up, get over-drafted, but to go in the top three at this point in the minds of many around the league would be pretty rich.”
“Maybe the Las Vegas Raiders. That would be a good fit behind Geno Smith for a year or two. So certainly, he’s expected to go in the first round somewhere, pretty high. But not a slam-dunk in the top three, based on the way the teams see him around the league,” Fowler continued.
In 2024, Sanders passed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He finished the season with a completion percentage of 74. Although Sanders’ draft stock fluctuates, it is hard to imagine the Colorado quarterback will fall out of the top ten. Sanders could go as high as the No. 1 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans or No. 2 to the Cleveland Browns.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.