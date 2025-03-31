Tennessee Titans Deciding On No. 1 Pick In NFL Draft: Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Trade?
The No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft is always one of the biggest storylines of the offseason, and the Tennessee Titans and general manager Mike Borgonzi are reportedly close to making a decision per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. While former Miami quarterback Cam Ward has been the presumed choice during the pre-draft process, former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders might not be out of the race quite yet.
"They're open for anything at the No. 1 overall pick, which is technically true, but the way it is tracking now, it certainly seems like the Titans are moving closer, as Callahan said, to coming up with a decision that they will likely keep the No. 1 pick. It's not there yet, it's still a process. They still need to go to Colorado pro day, still need to workout Shedeur Sanders, maybe do another 'Zoom' with Cam Ward," said Rapoport.
Sanders, along with Buffaloes star Travis Hunter, will be participating in Colorado's pro day on Friday, April 4. The program has called it an "NFL Showcase," for players like Sanders and Hunter, as well as other Buffaloes like receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., safety Shilo Sanders, defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo, linebacker LaVonta Bentley, and more names. The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on NFL Network.
Rapoport also said that Titans coach Brian Callahan and president of football operations Chad Brinker would not be personally attending Colorado's pro day, but they will see both Sanders and Hunter at a private workout.
"But they are moving closer and closer to saying, 'You know what?' Cam Ward is a franchise quarterback," Rapoport continued. "Got a lot to fix on this team, but quarterback is No. 1. Just handing in the card and telling anyone else, 'No, we are not open for trades.'"
Rapoport reported from the NFL Annual Meeting as the league comes together during the offseason. With the draft in less than a month, the Titans' decision is certainly one of the hotter topics. The Titans have options with the No. 1 pick, but Rapoport has suggested that they will be taking a quarterback. Will it be Ward or Sanders?
At the NFL Annual Meeting, Callahan was asked about his interviews with Sanders. Callahan had nothing but good things to say about the Colorado quarterback despite some negative reports of Sanders having an "arrogant" attitude surfacing at the NFL Combine.
"Our interactions with have been really positive. You know, we had him in for a 30 visit on top of it, and then we're heading out to his pro day, but I've really enjoyed him. I like his demeanor. I like the way he comes across. He's confident without being over the top, which is a good thing. But I've enjoyed it. I wouldn't say that I know him as good as some of the people that have worked with him for a long time, but all our interactions have been positive. I'm excited to see what he can bring," said Callahan.
The Tennessee coach is just the latest to compliment the quality of Sanders' character. When Sanders was called arrogant, a number of people came to his defense including former NFL offensive lineman and current Fox Sports analyst Mark Schlereth.
"Show me a quarterback who's not arrogant," said NFL analyst Mark Schlereth on FS1. "You ever sit with a guy who's going to be a star quarterback? Most of them are arrogant. Most of them have a lot of belief in what they do."