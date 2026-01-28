Deion Sanders Challenges Players in a New Era Of Colorado Football

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders sent out a message across social media, representing an ideal mindset players should have as the program works to take a step forward.

“Take advantage of that opportunity that’s lingering around! You are a game changer a go-getter, a mover & a shaker. It has to be GO for you. What’s the hesitation, what’s the question & what’s wrong! Nothing! Get yo butt in the game & win, let’s go baby,” Sanders wrote on X.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 3rd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Whether it was a message regarding the Buffaloes or simply one the Colorado coach wanted to spread to the public, Sanders’ words provide just what the football program’s mindset should be in 2026.

Colorado Buffaloes Rebuild Roster through Transfer Portal

Following a mass exodus through the transfer portal, Sanders and the Buffaloes’ staff have put in the work to rebuild the roster. With 42 incoming transfers, there are a lot of players set to come in and compete for a starting position. No matter what program they are coming from, the most important thing is that they put in the work on and off the field, and that starts with their mindset.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

There is a mix of players who are expected to step in right away for Colorado and some who will require more development, but that proves the Buffaloes are looking for both short-term and long-term solutions.

To earn playing time quickly, the players have to put in the work on and off the field, and that starts with their mentality. Those who are the most dedicated and willing to take advantage of their opportunities will find the most success.

One of the top additions to the Buffaloes is former Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. Moore is rated as the No. 5 wide receiver in the portal, according to 247Sports. He is an example of a player who can step in and make an immediate difference with the offense, and help the team improve from a 3-9 season.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former Bowling Green linebacker Gideon Lampron is a player for Colorado fans to be excited for because he is one who represents the mentality Sanders called for in his post. Before the portal opened, Sanders and Lampron were on the same plane when the linebacker introduced himself to the Colorado coach.

Sanders told the story that Lampron approached him and explained that he was in the portal. Lampron took advantage of the opportunity that he ran into Sanders and took a chance to speak to the Colorado coach.

Because Lampron bet on himself and took a chance, Sanders looked into the linebacker to see if he could play. As a result, Lampron has found a new home with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Bright Future for Colorado Buffaloes

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes are coming off a tough three-win season, and Sanders has had nothing but a positive and confident mindset since the final game. While not taking away that there needs to be improvement, there is a lot to be excited about in 2026.

In addition to the high quantity of transfer portal additions, the Buffaloes hired offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Marion elevated Sacramento State's offense as a head coach, and can help turn things around with the Buffaloes next fall, specifically with Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis.

Lewis is set to be the team’s starter in 2026 after spending his freshman season developing. Lewis started in two of his four appearances, earning valuable game experience. Through four games, he recorded 589 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Whether a player is an incoming freshman, joining through the portal, or returning for another season, their mentality matters. If they want to achieve their goals and help push Colorado to more wins, every player has to go in and take advantage of the opportunity they are being given.

