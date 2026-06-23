Top Five Colorado-Born Players on Deion Sanders' Roster

Although the Colorado Buffaloes haven’t done much recruiting of their home state in their two most recent classes, they still have several up-and-comers from the box state on their roster.

As the Buffaloes’ new-look roster and depth chart take shape, here are five Colorado-born players who could emerge as stars in 2026.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

5. Defensive Lineman Josiah Manu

Manu will benefit from a thin position group in 2026. Colorado’s defensive line is somewhat of a grab-bag, as the Buffaloes struggled to recruit new talent in that unit under new position coach Dante’ Carter.

Manu, a native of Loveland, Colorado, has a lot of experience in front of him. However, even the experienced guys still have much to prove to coach Deion Sanders and company before the season. If Manu can take a step forward during that time despite his youth, he could emerge as a star as early as 2026.

4. Tight End Charlie Williams

Colorado tight end Charlie Williams stands a fair chance at landing a role in the rotation. The Aspen, Colorado, native appeared very sparingly at the end of the 2025 season, after transferring from UNLV in 2024.

While he’s likely to continue contributing on special teams, Williams can use his 6-4, 240-pound frame to mold himself into quite the receiving tight end. As Marion’s offense typically includes multiple tight ends on the field at once, Williams will have plenty of opportunities to transform himself and emerge as a contributor on CU’s defense.

3. Tight End Zayne DeSouza

Zayne DeSouza

DeSouza looks to benefit from a thin tight end room as Colorado searches for its next great receiver at the position. There’s a good chance he does, as well.

New Buffaloes offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense makes use of all of its assets, including tight ends. The scheme uses tight ends in the receiving game heavily, which is the perfect situation for DeSouza. The native of Loveland, Colorado, tallied 776 yards and seven touchdowns during his final two seasons at Loveland High School.

If DeSouza can win the starting role, he’ll be in the perfect role for his skill set in Marion’s offense.

2. Linebacker Bo LaPenna

LaPenna has been a consistent special teams contributor for CU since 2023 and now looks to make the jump into Colorado’s defense in 2026.

A native of Commerce City, Colorado, LaPenna has proven himself to coaches as a consistent tackler and a player of incredible work ethic with his play on special teams. Although Colorado’s linebacker competition is stacked in 2026, the coaches know what they’re getting out of LaPenna. If any of their hyped-up newcomers in the linebacker room don’t perform up to par, LaPenna will likely be the first man they turn to.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1. Safety Ben Finneseth

Finneseth’s spring-season announcement that he’d be returning to play football for CU in 2026 was major. His presence is crucial to the locker room and may become just as crucial to the play on the field by the end of 2026.

A native of Durango, Colorado, Finneseth is a former walk-on at Colorado who has emerged as a capable player during the Coach Prime era. He was even awarded a scholarship ahead of Colorado’s 2025 spring game for his efforts. He’d begun to emerge as a starter on its defense in 2025, but had his season cut short due to injury. If Finneseth can stay healthy, he’ll carve out a role for himself on the Buffs’ defense in all likelihood.

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