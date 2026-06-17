Five Colorado Special Teamers Who Could Become Starters

The Colorado Buffaloes have a number of players on their roster who have primarily been special teams contributors across several years in Boulder. But players like that tend to succeed in time on coach Deion Sanders’ roster.

Take safety Ben Finneseth, for example. As a former walk-on and long-time special teamer, he emerged as a defensive starter in 2025. Here’s a look at five players who are most likely to see a similar come-up in 2026.

1. Edge Rusher Kylan Salter

Colorado Buffaloes edge rusher Kylan Salter began his college football journey as a linebacker with the TCU Horned Frogs. | Kylan Salter/TCU Athletics

After undergoing a position switch during the offseason, Salter is the most likely Buff to have a breakout season in 2026. The younger brother of former Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter played 162 snaps on special teams in 2025 and was impressive.

Now, as a member of a thin Buffaloes defensive line, Salter has little competition in between him and a starting role. The excellence he displayed in pressuring punts and kicks in 2025 can transfer to his pass-rushing ability. Salter has all the makings for a breakout campaign in that increased role.

2. Tight End Brady Kopetz

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Brady Kopetz (86) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Kopetz is similar to Salter in the fact that he will benefit from a thin position group in 2026. He played 132 snaps on special teams in 2025 and was given an “L” (for leader) jersey patch ahead of Colorado’s season finale against Kansas State.

His leadership and four years of experience at Colorado make him a great candidate to win the starting tight end role. It is a position the Buffaloes have been looking for someone to break out at for decades, and they may go in a new direction in 2026 to achieve that goal. While Kopetz couldn’t beat out Zach Atkins for the job in 2025, that may change in 2026, given the disappointing season Atkins recorded in the role.

3. Linebacker Bo LaPenna

LaPenna is another player whose loyalty to Colorado may pay off in 2026. He played 79 snaps on Colorado’s special teams units in 2025 and now enters his redshirt junior season.

The main thing holding LaPenna back is the stout competition he faces in the Buffs’ linebacker room. Coach Prime has already praised the group as being the best he’s ever coached, so it would be difficult for any player to stand out, much less a primarily special-teams guy. But LaPenna has displayed solid tackling ability in his appearances on special teams, and could emerge as a leader among a team that is young overall.

4. Linebacker Gage Goldberg

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gage Goldberg (55) before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Goldberg has contributed at a similar clip to LaPenna, appearing seldom on the defense but contributing heavily on special teams. He played 81 special teams snaps in 2025.

Goldberg is younger than LaPenna, as he will be entering his redshirt sophomore season in 2026. This means that Colorado knows it has more time to develop him, so it may not be in a hurry to get him on the starting defense. But Goldberg comes from an athletic family, to say the least, and now has enough experience in Boulder to know how to push for playing time.

If Goldberg can surprise the coaching staff with his competitiveness in a stacked linebacker room, he could become the next breakout star on the Buffs’ defense.

5. Wide Receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. (14) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Farrakhan came into Boulder with high expectations as a former blue-chip recruit per 247Sports and ESPN. However, he contributed very little on the Buffaloes’ offense in 2025, but began to find his footing on special teams as the season progressed.

He returned five punts during the campaign and flashed decent explosiveness in his returns. However, he faces a loaded Colorado receiver room and was still a bit of a project in the spring, according to his coaching staff. But Farrakhan’s success in high school and high rating are evidence that he is a talented player. It’s a long shot, but if Farrakhan can take a considerable leap in 2026, it could turn out to be his breakout year.

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