Top two teams of NFL Draft believe Travis Hunter can play both ways
Travis Hunter's rare ability to excel on both offense and defense has made him one of the most compelling prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.
As the top two teams—Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns—consider their draft strategies, both franchises have expressed confidence in his potential to contribute on both sides of the ball.
Hunter, a Heisman Trophy winner, proved his two-way dominance at Colorado, playing an astonishing 1,484 snaps last season. He recorded 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 16 touchdowns as a wide receiver, while also making a significant impact as a cornerback with four interceptions and just one touchdown allowed. His versatility earned him the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan has openly acknowledged Hunter’s ability to maintain a two-way role in the NFL, hinting at the team’s serious consideration of him with the No. 1 pick. The organization is reportedly formulating a strategy to manage his workload effectively, ensuring he can maximize his impact without overexertion.
"It's very realistic," Titans coach Brian Callahan said at the combine. "He's got the ability to play both and I think you're going to find out where he fits with if you were to get him, but he's got a really unique ability to do a lot of different things."
At No. 2, the Browns also see Hunter as a potential franchise-changing talent. General Manager Andrew Berry emphasized that the team views him primarily as a wide receiver but is intrigued by his defensive prowess. Berry’s remarks suggest the Browns could build their offensive scheme around Hunter while still utilizing his elite cornerback skills situationally.
“I’d say this in terms of Travis Hunter, cornerback or receiver? I’d say the answer is yes," Berry told reporters. "He can play both and I think that’s what makes him special. We would see him as a wide receiver primarily first. Again, what makes him a bit of a unicorn is the fact that he can do both at a high level.”
The debate over Hunter’s optimal role in the NFL continues, but one thing is certain that whether selected by Tennessee or Cleveland, he is poised to become a groundbreaking player. His ability to thrive in multiple positions makes him a rare commodity, ensuring he will be a cornerstone of any franchise that drafts him.