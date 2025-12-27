Estimated Transfer Portal Prices Revealed As Colorado Looks To Rebuild
The Colorado Buffaloes have been among the most active in the transfer portal since Deion Sanders took over as coach in 2022. With the large amount of players from the 2025 Buffaloes team in the transfer portal, “Coach Prime” will have to be aggressive yet again.
Position Prices In Transfer Portal
On3’s Pete Nakos revealed approximately how much it will cost this offseason for programs to build their team in the transfer portal for the 2026 season. Nakos broke down the projected ranges of the name, image, and likeness (NIL) values for the top players at each position:
Quarterback, $750k to $4 million
Defensive Line, $500k to $1.5 million
Offensive Line: $500k to $1.2 million
Wide Receiver: $400k to $1 million
Running Back: $350k to $1 million
Defensive Back: $300k to $850k
Colorado’s Outgoing Transfers
There are 18 players from Colorado’s 2025 team that have entered the transfer portal. Per 247Sports, 14 of them are rated as three-star transfers with two four-stars and one two-star. The departing four-star transfers are wide receiver Omarion Miller and defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain.
Miller was the Buffs leading receiver this season, hauling in 45 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. Davis-Swain on the other hand played in seven games, totaling 15 tackles. 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass defended.
With 18 players out the door, it will be a busy time in Boulder over the next few weeks and months as the portal season heats up even more.
Buffaloes' Transfer Portal History
After the conclusion of the 2024 college football season, Colorado saw an astounding 33 players from their team enter the transfer portal. They replenished these losses with 33 incoming transfers.
The most notable Colorado transfer in this class was quarterback Kaidon Salter. Salter played for the Liberty Flames the previous four seasons and came to Boulder as the favorite to the starter, replacing Shedeur Sanders.
It was a rocky season for Salter and the Buffaloes. He never quite found his footing and settled into a rhythm which was part of the reason why Colorado ended up going 3-9.
To this point, the most notable players to transfer to Colorado were from Deion's first year as coach when quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter followed him to Boulder from Jackson State. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter took the college football world by storm. Despite the Buffaloes not being in national title talks, they were still one of the most watched teams on TV with them in 2023 and 2024.
In 2024, Colorado went 9-3. Shedeur won the Big 12 Offensive Player award while Hunter was name the Heisman Trophy winner. Each declared for the 2025 NFL Draft; with Sanders going in the fifth round to the Cleveland Browns and Hunter being taken No. 2 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
