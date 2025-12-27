Estimated Transfer Portal Prices Revealed As Colorado Looks To Rebuild

The Colorado Buffaloes have been among the most active in the transfer portal since Deion Sanders took over as coach in 2022. With the large amount of players from the 2025 Buffaloes team in the transfer portal, “Coach Prime” will have to be aggressive yet again.

Position Prices In Transfer Portal

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On3’s Pete Nakos revealed approximately how much it will cost this offseason for programs to build their team in the transfer portal for the 2026 season. Nakos broke down the projected ranges of the name, image, and likeness (NIL) values for the top players at each position:

Quarterback, $750k to $4 million

Defensive Line, $500k to $1.5 million

Offensive Line: $500k to $1.2 million

Wide Receiver: $400k to $1 million

Running Back: $350k to $1 million

Defensive Back: $300k to $850k

MORE: Deion Sanders Reportedly Hires Familiar Name As Colorado Running Backs Coach

MORE: Why Shedeur Sanders Will Bounce Back From Late-Season Struggles

MORE: Insider Reveals Biggest Reason Behind Colorado's Transfer Portal Mass Exodus

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Colorado’s Outgoing Transfers

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) runs against Utah Utes defensive back Rock Caldwell (11) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

There are 18 players from Colorado’s 2025 team that have entered the transfer portal. Per 247Sports, 14 of them are rated as three-star transfers with two four-stars and one two-star. The departing four-star transfers are wide receiver Omarion Miller and defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain.

Miller was the Buffs leading receiver this season, hauling in 45 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. Davis-Swain on the other hand played in seven games, totaling 15 tackles. 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass defended.

With 18 players out the door, it will be a busy time in Boulder over the next few weeks and months as the portal season heats up even more.

Buffaloes' Transfer Portal History

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After the conclusion of the 2024 college football season, Colorado saw an astounding 33 players from their team enter the transfer portal. They replenished these losses with 33 incoming transfers.

The most notable Colorado transfer in this class was quarterback Kaidon Salter. Salter played for the Liberty Flames the previous four seasons and came to Boulder as the favorite to the starter, replacing Shedeur Sanders.

It was a rocky season for Salter and the Buffaloes. He never quite found his footing and settled into a rhythm which was part of the reason why Colorado ended up going 3-9.

To this point, the most notable players to transfer to Colorado were from Deion's first year as coach when quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter followed him to Boulder from Jackson State. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter took the college football world by storm. Despite the Buffaloes not being in national title talks, they were still one of the most watched teams on TV with them in 2023 and 2024.

In 2024, Colorado went 9-3. Shedeur won the Big 12 Offensive Player award while Hunter was name the Heisman Trophy winner. Each declared for the 2025 NFL Draft; with Sanders going in the fifth round to the Cleveland Browns and Hunter being taken No. 2 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.