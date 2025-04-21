Why Transfer Quarterback Kaidon Salter Chose Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
The Colorado Buffaloes acquired quarterback Kaidon Salter through the transfer portal in the winter. Salter is competing for the starting position in 2025 with four-star recruit Julian Lewis. Salter took the field for the first time in the Colorado Spring Game.
Salter transferred from the Liberty after playing four years with the Flames. In 2024, Salter passed for 1,886 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He finished the season with a 56.3 completion percentage. Salter also rushed the ball for 587 yards and seven touchdowns.
After four seasons, he entered the transfer portal, ending up with the Colorado Buffaloes. While competing for the starting position this spring, Salter talked about his decision to play for Colorado coach Deion Sanders and why the Buffaloes were the right choice for him.
“I just felt like I fell in love with the offense,” Salter said. “Being able to have explosive receivers and have a group of coaches and people around me that would support and only want the better for me.”
Salter has one year remaining of eligibility. While playing for the Buffaloes means there will be competition to start, he knows that with the staff in Colorado, he will learn from some of the best.
“We have a fully loaded staff up here that knows what it takes to get to the next level,” Salter continued. “And with me having one more year, I just wanted to come up here and learn from the best.”
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Chidozie Nwankwo Clears Up Transfer Portal Confusion
MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Latest Insight On Battling Colorado Quarterbacks Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Spring Football Game Storylines: Deion Sanders Introduces New-Look Squad
Salter took the field for the first time as a Colorado Buffalo for the black and gold spring game. Salter was the more poised quarterback to start, as Lewis is a young player taking the field in front of fans for the first time. There is room for improvement for both quarterbacks ahead of the 2025 season, but both are learning the offense and developing well.
During media availability for spring practices, Sanders talked about how he is impressed with both quarterbacks and how they have been throughout spring practices.
"They're getting better and better," Sanders said. "They're starting to understand the system. It's tougher on (offensive coordinator) Pat (Shurmur) and our offensive coaches because you have two different types of quarterbacks. You're pretty much calling in two different offenses. When this guy's in, you call it this way. When this guy's in, you called it that way."
Though there was a rumor that Salter had won the starting position and Lewis would be redshirted, Sanders quickly shut that idea down. The competition will continue through the spring and summer.
“If he sustains an injury that puts him in that situation? But you never know. I mean, the guy could be a two, or he could be a one. I don’t think we’re going to put him in a box like that. We’re not doing that,” Sanders said.
There is still a chance that both quarterbacks will be seen on the field throughout the season. With Salter’s experience, he has an edge to get the week one start. The quarterback is taking in the practices and working hard, continuing to improve ahead of the season.
With the spring game over, the next time the Buffaloes will take the field for a game will be the 2025 regular season. The Colorado Buffaloes will open the year against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29 at Folsom Field. The remaining question is who will be the starting quarterback.