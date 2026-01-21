Transfer Stuns Deion Sanders At Colorado's First Winter Practice

If you don't know all of Colorado Buffaloes' 43 incoming transfers (and counting), you're in luck.

Many are making elite first impressions at the Buffs' first winter workout, including defensive end Immanuel Ezeogu. The former James Madison Duke put a surprising skill on display in his first chance to do so since arriving in Boulder.

Immanuel Ezeogu's Impressive Run

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders smiles on the field before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A Tuesday Well Off Media video showed Ezeogu run a 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds. For reference, the blistering mark would have been the fastest of any defensive linemen and tied for first among linebackers at last year's NFL combine.

It elicited a significant reaction from coach Deion Sanders, who was simply amazed at his uncharacteristic speed. Ezeogu is listed at 6-2 and 240 pounds.

Ezeogu is set to compete on the edge this fall after two seasons at JMU. He redshirted his freshman year but compiled 15 tackles (eight solo, four for loss), one sack, one forced fumble and one pass breakup while appearing in all 14 games last fall.

In a dominant win over Old Dominion, Ezeogu posted six tackles (1.5 for loss) and forced a fumble. His lone sack came against Georgia Southern.

He struggled to find a consistent role on one of the nation's most underrated defenses, but his experience in Harrisburg remains a positive one. Ezeogu was on a program that reached the College Football Playoff. He's one of two JMU players coming to Colorado through this year's portal window, joining All-Sun Belt cornerback Justin Eaglin.

Sep 24, 2022; Boone, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Curt Cignetti walks the sideline during a game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. | David Yeazell-Imagn Images

A zero-star recruit out of Nansemond River High School in Suffolk, Virginia, Ezeogu's offer to the Dukes came from coach Curt Cignetti, just before he left to orchestrate one of the greatest turnarounds in college football history at Indiana. While the stone-faced beacon of fundamentals never coached Colorado's newfound defensive end, their history is notable.

Additionally, Ezeogu collected FCS offers from Delaware State and Morgan State, as well as noted interest from Coastal Carolina. He's bringing a chiseled frame and mind-melding burst for his position to the Buffaloes.

Colorado's Unconventional Edge Rusher Approach

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans defensive end Vili Taufatofua (45) tackles Hawaii Rainbow Wahine wide receiver Jackson Harris (9) during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

After tallying just over a sack per game last season, Colorado desperately needed to change up its edge rusher room. Both starters from 2025, Arden Walker and Keaten Wade, left it open by graduating.

And just like with Ezeogu, the Buffs took an unbeaten path for their replacements, swathing smaller schools for talent at edge. Former Charlotte 49ers defensive end Yamil Talib was their first commitment of the portal window, joining Colorado after a solid freshman year.

Then came Lamont Lester Jr., Balansama Kamara and Toby Anene, standouts exclusively at the FCS level but with impressive frames and all-world production. Last season, Lester Jr. racked up 9.5 sacks at Monmouth, while Kamara had 67 tackles (13.5 for loss), 7.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles at UAlbany.

And over the last two falls at North Dakota State, Anene logged 13 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, 71 pressures and six batted passes.

The latest addition to Colorado's defensive end room was Vili Taufatofua, an All-Mountain West honorable mention last season with 34 tackles (seven for loss) and four sacks in 2025.