Five Standout Transfers, Freshmen From Colorado Buffaloes' Spring Game

The Colorado Buffaloes' spring game gave fans a sneak peek at coach Deion Sanders's new group, both at returners and newcomers alike. Several of the Buffs' transfers and freshmen stood tall among the bunch as potential building blocks for the fall.

Harrison Simeon

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Though it was nowhere near perfect, Saturday's spring scrimmage showed the world who to look out for as the Colorado Buffaloes enter a new era of personnel via the transfer portal and elite recruits. The day was all about moments.

Coach Deion Sanders made clear the squad still requires reinforcements, listing nearly every position group as in need of accoutrements through the transfer portal. Still, Colorado's current roster took a strong overall shape for the Folsom Field crowd to watch.

With an array of returners out due to injury, most of the Buffs' newcomers were given ample time on the field to make plays. Several newbies made their names known to those in attendance and the coaching staff as depth charts and rotations shake out before the chaos of fall.

1. Joseph Williams

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) during the spring game at Folsom Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The former Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver was as advertised after impressive catches at spring practices went viral. Williams was a favorite target of all three quarterbacks who toed the gridiron, reeling in two touchdowns during the scrimmage's late goings and proving his worth as a go-getter when the ball is in traffic. All Colorado's defensive backs could do to stop several sideline deep balls from being caught was commit pass interference.

2. Kaidon Salter

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) hands the ball off to running back Titus Bautista (34) during the spring game at Folsom Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Salter showed polish and dynamism the most out of the quarterbacks competing for the starting job. The former Liberty Flames transfer practiced alongside many who may ride the pine this fall, yet still showed his running and pure passing acumen. Salter bailed from intense pressure with ease and showed solid accuracy both in and out of structure. He had his fair share of mistakes, but the game's lack of allowed defense prevented the true impact his legs could have from being put on display.

3. Zach Atkins

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) and inside linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) during the spring game at Folsom Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Salter's first big play of Saturday came on a 22-yard completion to Atkins, but nearly all the credit was due to the tight end. The former Northwest Missouri State Bearcat star showed shiftiness after the catch and ran the best routes of those who saw the field at his position. While Coach Sanders described the Buffaloes' tight ends' overall day as "aight," Atkins stood tall and could take charge if Colorado wants to incorporate them more in the pass game.

4. Tawfiq Byard

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) attempts a pass as safety Tawfiq Byard (9) and defensive end Arden Walker (53) and linebacker Martavius French (37) defend during the spring game at Folsom Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Byard flew around the field like a hummingbird with an IV of Red Bull on Saturday, making versatile plays at safety reminiscent of the departed Cam'Ron Silmon-Criag. The former USF Bull batted down a Lewis pass and nearly brought it back for six early on, then broke up several passes and made tackles against the run later. While there could be several safeties on the way to compete for the starting job, Byard was arguably the most active member of defensive coordinator Robert Livingston's unit and will be a playmaker for years to come.

5. Antonio 'TJ' Branch Jr.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety TJ Branch (22) during the spring game at Folsom Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Colorado's freshman safety accounted for the only takeaway of Saturday's game. Branch hit the deck to make a diving interception off a tipped pass from Salter after breaking up a pass a few snaps prior. The former Penn State Nittany Lions commit may have to be shown the ropes on special teams before breaking into the starting rotation, but Branch surprised many with his starter-worthy instincts. "Branch, I'm on his butt all day long man," Sanders said of the former four-star. "He's a Florida boy, and I want to see him successful."

