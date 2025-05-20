Trevor Lawrence’s Impression Of ‘Explosive’ Weapon Travis Hunter After First Practice
Former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter was selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hunter has been one of the most hyped up draft prospects due to his ability to play both offense and defense.
The Jaguars knew they had to do whatever it took to get him and traded up from No. 5 with the Cleveland Browns.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was asked on Monday after the first day of Jaguars OTA practice about what he has thought of Hunter so far.
Trevor Lawrence Impressed With Rookie Travis Hunter
Trevor Lawrence spoke on Monday about his new teammate, rookie Travis Hunter. Lawrence loves the energy that Hunter brings to the team.
“He’s got a lot of juice. He can run all day. Lot of energy, I love it. Good energy. Always dapping guys up. Just bringing juice everyday,” Lawrence said. “High motor, can just go. It’s like a kid, he just runs around all day. He doesn’t get tired it seems like. You can’t have enough of that.”
Lawrence then talked about what makes Hunter so talented with the unique skillset.
“As far as just talent, it kind of just speaks for itself. Ball skills, run after the catch. He’s very explosive, I just didn’t realize how explosive he was in and out of cuts. He’s impressive to watch and we’ve gotten to connect a couple times,” Lawrence said. “It’s only going to get better and better. We’ve only worked together for a couple days now, so we got some time to dial in on the details.”
New Era of Jaguars Football
The Jacksonville Jaguars made some big moves this offseason. The first of which was parting ways with coach Doug Pederson and hiring former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen. The Jaguars also parted ways with general manager Trent Baalke and hired James Gladstone.
This was fresh off of a 4-13 2024-2025 season. For Lawrence, it was a year to forget. In games he started, the Jaguars went 2-8. He threw for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
Can Hunter Energize Jaguars Fanbase?
It has been tough sledding as a Jacksonville Jaguars fan. In the short history of the Jaguars, just as something looks to be trending in an upward direction, it has quickly nosedived. The most recent example of this was just a few seasons ago.
In Trevor Lawrence's second season in 2022, the Jaguars ended the year red hot and won the AFC South division for the first time 2017. They even won a playoff game before being eliminated in the divisonal round by the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Since then, it has been back to back seasons without a playoff appearance. Will Hunter be able to help bring them back to playing meaningful football in January?