Travis Hunter Arrives At NFL Draft Red Carpet Wearing Eye-Popping Pink Suit
Hours before the start of the 2025 NFL Draft, former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter made an appearance at the NFL Draft red carpet event at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The red carpet fit for Hunter? An eye-popping pink suit jacket with black pants.
"I just wanted to do something different," Hunter said in an interview with NFL Network. "I couldn't really pick a color because I didn't know what team I was gonna go to. I just went with pink and black."
Hunter is a projected top-five draft pick, with many analysts expecting him to land with the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 overall on Thursday evening. If that doesn't happen, either the New York Giants (No. 3) or the New England Patriots (No. 4) will likely select the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner. Former Miami quarterback Cam Ward is widely expected to go to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 overall pick.
In that same interview with NFL Network on the red carpet, Hunter reiterated his desire to continue playing both ways at the next level.
" I feel like every team that's coming to get me, they're going to let me do my thing," Hunter said. "We just got to wait and see."
Hunter and Ward are two of the 15 NFL Draft prospects on site in Green Bay waiting to hear their name called in the first round.
Other big names attending the draft include offensive lineman Tyler Booker, quarterback Jalen Milroe and linebacker Jihaad Campbell of Alabama; defensive tackle Mason Graham and cornerback Will Johnson of Michigan; LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell; Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter; Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden; Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston; Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, the Heisman runner-up; Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan; Georgia safety Malaki Starks; and Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart.
MORE: Deion Sanders Frustrated With Declining Colorado Buffaloes Spring Game Attendance
MORE: Top Transfer Portal Running Back Jaivian Thomas To Visit Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Jordan Seaton Addresses Viral Social Media Post On Transfer Portal
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders opted to skip the NFL Draft festivities in Green Bay and will instead celebrate with friends and family in his home state of Texas.
En route to becoming Colorado's second-ever Heisman winner, Hunter totaled 1,258 receiving yards, 16 total touchdowns, 35 tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defended and one forced fumble. The former five-star prospect spent his first college season at Jackson State before following coach Deion Sanders to Colorado following the 2022 season.
Hunter's final message to NFL teams ahead of the draft? "Don't make a mistake."
Hunter is joined in Green Bay by his parents, Travis Hunter Sr. and Ferrante Edmonds, fiancée Leanna Lenee and other family members. Hunter Sr. is currently serving a three-year probation but was granted permission by the courts to travel to Green Bay for his son's special night.
The first round of the NFL Draft will begin at 6 p.m. MT on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.