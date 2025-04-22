Travis Hunter Leads Final NFL Draft Prospect Ranking, Shedeur Sanders Snubbed?
While it's unlikely he'll hear his name called first by the Tennessee Titans on Thursday evening, former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is the best overall prospect heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, according to one analyst.
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah released his final ranking of the top 150 NFL Draft prospects on Monday, and Hunter led the list. In his final college football season, Hunter became Colorado's second Heisman Trophy winner while also earning the Walter Camp Award, Paul Hornung Award, Bednarik Award, Biletnikoff Award and several other honors.
Jeremiah had former Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter at No. 1 in his penultimate draft prospect rankings (released April 2) and Hunter at No. 2, but the analyst flip-flopped the two in his final ranking.
Here's what Jeremiah wrote on Hunter's offensive abilities:
"On offense, he is creative in his release to escape press as a receiver. He is constantly changing gears to keep cornerbacks off balance and he never wastes steps at the top of his route. He drops his weight and explodes out of the break. He has elite body control and hands. He can pluck balls well outside his frame with grace and ease. After the catch, he is silky smooth and elusive. He doesn’t have elite top speed, but he’s fast enough to not get caught."- Daniel Jeremiah
Hunter has made clear that he wants to play both ways at the next level. In fact, Hunter told CBS Sports last week that he won't want to play football if he can't contribute at cornerback and wide receiver.
It's unclear how that'll look, but Jeremiah believes there's a path to Hunter continuing his dominance on both sides of the ball.
"On defense, he was much improved in 2024. He didn’t take as many unnecessary risks at cornerback, relying more on discipline and technique to stay in position. He can locate the ball and picked it off seven times over the past two seasons. My only concern is the question of how long he will be able to physically hold up if he continues to play WR and CB full-time at the professional level. I believe there is a way for him to make an impact on both sides of the ball."- Daniel Jeremiah
Fellow Colorado superstar Shedeur Sanders was surprisingly low on Jeremiah's final pre-draft prospect rankings, landing No. 20. Still, all signs point to Sanders being the second quarterback taken in the draft behind Miami's Cam Ward, who was ranked No. 8 on Jeremiah's list.
Jeremiah praised Sanders' toughness and throwing accuracy but pointed to his size, arm strength and athleticism as potential weaknesses.
The first round of the NFL Draft is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. MT in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Television coverage will be provided by ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.