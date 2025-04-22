Buffs Beat

Travis Hunter Leads Final NFL Draft Prospect Ranking, Shedeur Sanders Snubbed?

He may not be the first overall pick on Thursday, but former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is this year's best NFL Draft prospect according to one ranking. Meanwhile, fellow former Buff Shedeur Sanders landed questionably low.

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter (DB15) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
While it's unlikely he'll hear his name called first by the Tennessee Titans on Thursday evening, former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is the best overall prospect heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, according to one analyst.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah released his final ranking of the top 150 NFL Draft prospects on Monday, and Hunter led the list. In his final college football season, Hunter became Colorado's second Heisman Trophy winner while also earning the Walter Camp Award, Paul Hornung Award, Bednarik Award, Biletnikoff Award and several other honors.

Jeremiah had former Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter at No. 1 in his penultimate draft prospect rankings (released April 2) and Hunter at No. 2, but the analyst flip-flopped the two in his final ranking.

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) catches the ball at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Here's what Jeremiah wrote on Hunter's offensive abilities:

"On offense, he is creative in his release to escape press as a receiver. He is constantly changing gears to keep cornerbacks off balance and he never wastes steps at the top of his route. He drops his weight and explodes out of the break. He has elite body control and hands. He can pluck balls well outside his frame with grace and ease. After the catch, he is silky smooth and elusive. He doesn’t have elite top speed, but he’s fast enough to not get caught."

Daniel Jeremiah

Hunter has made clear that he wants to play both ways at the next level. In fact, Hunter told CBS Sports last week that he won't want to play football if he can't contribute at cornerback and wide receiver.

It's unclear how that'll look, but Jeremiah believes there's a path to Hunter continuing his dominance on both sides of the ball.

"On defense, he was much improved in 2024. He didn’t take as many unnecessary risks at cornerback, relying more on discipline and technique to stay in position. He can locate the ball and picked it off seven times over the past two seasons. My only concern is the question of how long he will be able to physically hold up if he continues to play WR and CB full-time at the professional level. I believe there is a way for him to make an impact on both sides of the ball."

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) during the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Fellow Colorado superstar Shedeur Sanders was surprisingly low on Jeremiah's final pre-draft prospect rankings, landing No. 20. Still, all signs point to Sanders being the second quarterback taken in the draft behind Miami's Cam Ward, who was ranked No. 8 on Jeremiah's list.

Jeremiah praised Sanders' toughness and throwing accuracy but pointed to his size, arm strength and athleticism as potential weaknesses.

The first round of the NFL Draft is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. MT in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Television coverage will be provided by ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

