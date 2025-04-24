Deion Sanders NFL Draft ‘Family’ Message: Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Predictions
The day has finally arrived. In mere hours, former Colorado Buffaloes superstars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are expected to hear their names called in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Whether it's the quarterback Sanders or the cornerback/wide receiver Hunter, one will make history on Thursday evening by becoming the first immediate former Colorado player selected in the NFL Draft since offensive lineman Will Sherman went to the New England Patriots in 2021.
This article will be updated with the latest NFL Draft predictions, news and rumors.
How to watch
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is set to begin at 6 p.m. MT in Green Bay, Wisconsin. All three days of the NFL Draft will be televised on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN platforms.
Rounds two and three will begin Friday at 5 p.m. MT. The fourth-seventh rounds begin Saturday at 10 a.m. MT.
Travis Hunter's father allowed permission to attend NFL Draft
One of the best stories leading into the draft, Hunter's father, Travis Hunter Sr., has been granted permission to attend the NFL Draft in Green Bay, according to ESPN. The elder Hunter is currently serving a three-year probation.
Shilo and Shedeur Sanders planning to stream draft on Twitch
In the latest Well Off Media YouTube video, former Colorado safety and fellow NFL Draft prospect Shilo Sanders revealed that he and his younger brother, Shedeur, are planning to stream the draft live on Twitch.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders says it's all about family
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky shares strong final thoughts on Shedeur Sanders
"I think Shedeur is going to go No. 21 to the Steelers tonight," Orlovsky said. "Everything that you hear is that there's people in their building that are very important decision-makers that really like Shedeur. I do think he goes No. 21."
NFL Draft Prospects
Other former Colorado players looking to hear their names called include wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard, linebacker LaVonta Bentley, safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, defensive end BJ Green II, punter Mark Vassett and defensive tackles Chidozie Nwankwo and Shane Cokes.
Betting Odds
According to Fan Duel, the Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21 pick) are the favorite to select Shedeur Sanders at -150. The New York Giants (No. 3) follow at +600, the Cleveland Browns (No. 2) are +650 and the New Orleans Saints (No. 9) sit +750.
Hunter is heavily favored to land with the Browns at -9000, followed by the Giants at +1100, Tennessee Titans (No. 1 overall) at +5000 and New England Patriots (No. 4) at +11000.
Predictions
- In his final mock draft, NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah predicts Hunter will land with the Browns and Sanders will slide to the Steelers.
- Pete Prisco of CBS Sports also has Hunter going to Cleveland, but didn't include Sanders anywhere on his final first-round mock draft.
- ESPN's Peter Schrager mocked Hunter to the Browns and Sanders to the Steelers.