Travis Hunter Dazzles at Jacksonville Jaguars OTAs with Spectacular Interception
The Colorado Buffaloes’ former two-way star, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, has wasted no time impressing Jacksonville Jaguars' coaches and football fans alike.
In a clip posted to social media by the Jaguars’ official account, Hunter blankets a receiver on a sideline route, staying stride for stride.
As the ball sails through the air, he dives—first to deflect the pass, then, still mid-air, adjusts and snags a stunning interception while parallel to the ground.
It was the kind of play that confirmed what NFL scouts and Colorado fans already knew: Travis Hunter is different.
The viral highlight came during Jacksonville’s second week of organized team activities and quickly made the rounds online.
Colorado diehards chimed in instantly. One fan on X responded, “Travis just doing Travis things.”
For those who followed Hunter in Boulder, a grab like this—while sensational—isn’t shocking.
Under the guidance of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, Hunter became a walking highlight reel, made history as a rare two-way star, and earned the prestigious Heisman Trophy Award, cementing his legacy as one of Colorado football’s most electrifying players.
Now, just weeks into his NFL career, he's bringing that same energy to Jacksonville.
“You can definitely see how natural it is for him,” Jaguars coach Liam Coen told Florida Times-Union reporter Juston Lewis about Hunters play at cornerback. “When you see him just in the actual seven on and team setting, he doesn’t look out of place by any means.”
That natural feel was on full display with the viral interception, where Hunter’s awareness, body control, and timing combined for a moment that left teammates buzzing.
Several teammates sprinted over to celebrate with him immediately.
Coincidentally, Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard spoke about Hunter’s impact just a day earlier, saying: “It’s super cool to see his athleticism and his football IQ—the way he plays football— I’m just excited to see that X-factor on Sunday.”
Still, not everyone was convinced.
Some skeptics online questioned whether Hunter fully controlled the ball through the catch—going as far as to pause the clip and screenshot what appears to be an unsecured football.
But with no official film review during OTAs, the verdict rests with the internet’s army of armchair referees.
Regardless, Hunter’s potential is unmistakable.
Drafted No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, he arrives in Jacksonville as a potential cornerstone on both sides of the ball—bringing elite versatility, swagger, and a playmaker’s mentality to a team aiming to rise in the competitive AFC South.
It’s still early, but the buzz surrounding Travis Hunter is picking up even more momentum.
His performance may have come in a non-contact practice, but it’s the kind of play that could begin to elevate expectations even higher.
According to BetMGM, Hunter’s Defensive Rookie of the Year odds currently sit at +750—but that number could drop fast if he keeps delivering highlight-reel moments.
Hunter's interception may not show up on the stat sheet, but it sent a clear message to the NFL: he’s here to make an immediate impact.
