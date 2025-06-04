Buffs Beat

Travis Hunter Dazzles at Jacksonville Jaguars OTAs with Spectacular Interception

Former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter set social media ablaze with a jaw-dropping interception at Jaguars OTAs, offering an early glimpse at how his rare two-way talent is already translating to the NFL.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) has a laugh after the seventh organized team activity at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Monday, June 2, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes’ former two-way star, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, has wasted no time impressing Jacksonville Jaguars' coaches and football fans alike.

In a clip posted to social media by the Jaguars’ official account, Hunter blankets a receiver on a sideline route, staying stride for stride.

As the ball sails through the air, he dives—first to deflect the pass, then, still mid-air, adjusts and snags a stunning interception while parallel to the ground.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) hauls in a reception during the first organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Monday, May 19, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was the kind of play that confirmed what NFL scouts and Colorado fans already knew: Travis Hunter is different.

The viral highlight came during Jacksonville’s second week of organized team activities and quickly made the rounds online.

Colorado diehards chimed in instantly. One fan on X responded, “Travis just doing Travis things.”

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athlete Travis Hunter (12) dives for a catch in the end zone in front of Utah Utes cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn (5) at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

For those who followed Hunter in Boulder, a grab like this—while sensational—isn’t shocking.

Under the guidance of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, Hunter became a walking highlight reel, made history as a rare two-way star, and earned the prestigious Heisman Trophy Award, cementing his legacy as one of Colorado football’s most electrifying players.

Now, just weeks into his NFL career, he's bringing that same energy to Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dyami Brown (5) have a laugh while running drills during the seventh organized team activity at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Monday, June 2, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“You can definitely see how natural it is for him,” Jaguars coach Liam Coen told Florida Times-Union reporter Juston Lewis about Hunters play at cornerback. “When you see him just in the actual seven on and team setting, he doesn’t look out of place by any means.”

That natural feel was on full display with the viral interception, where Hunter’s awareness, body control, and timing combined for a moment that left teammates buzzing.

Several teammates sprinted over to celebrate with him immediately.

Coincidentally, Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard spoke about Hunter’s impact just a day earlier, saying: “It’s super cool to see his athleticism and his football IQ—the way he plays football— I’m just excited to see that X-factor on Sunday.”

Still, not everyone was convinced.

Some skeptics online questioned whether Hunter fully controlled the ball through the catch—going as far as to pause the clip and screenshot what appears to be an unsecured football.

But with no official film review during OTAs, the verdict rests with the internet’s army of armchair referees.

Regardless, Hunter’s potential is unmistakable.

Drafted No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, he arrives in Jacksonville as a potential cornerstone on both sides of the ball—bringing elite versatility, swagger, and a playmaker’s mentality to a team aiming to rise in the competitive AFC South.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter sits in his chair with his helmet on and acting as if he was running after answering questions during a press conference Friday, March 25, 2025 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s still early, but the buzz surrounding Travis Hunter is picking up even more momentum.

His performance may have come in a non-contact practice, but it’s the kind of play that could begin to elevate expectations even higher.

According to BetMGM, Hunter’s Defensive Rookie of the Year odds currently sit at +750—but that number could drop fast if he keeps delivering highlight-reel moments.

Hunter's interception may not show up on the stat sheet, but it sent a clear message to the NFL: he’s here to make an immediate impact.

