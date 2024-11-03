Travis Hunter's explains his fatherly relationship with Deion Sanders
From the beginning of Travis Hunter’s football journey, it was evident he was built differently. The Georgia five-star has every offer in his lap, including his initial commitment to Florida State. However, his relationship with Deion Sanders pushed the nation's top player in the 2021 recruiting class to Jackson State.
The Buffs star has followed Coach Prime and has benefited from being able to play both ways at a high level. It's part of Hunter's DNA and there aren't many players who could do what he does every week. That's why he's currently the Heisman front-runner and will be remembered as one of the best players to ever grace the Foot of the Flatirons.
Hunter made a trip to Happy Valley on a mission to shine the brightest during the bye week. He did just that and went on the stump to present his case for college football's top award. During his appearances on ESPN’s College GameDay and FOX Big Noon Kickoff, provided some insight into his relationship with Sanders.
“We have that great bond," Hunter noted. "It’s like a father and son bond. I know whenever I need something I can go and ask him, and I’m pretty sure I can get it, 100% of the time.”
That's not limited to just football advice. Hunter was recently in Prime's office reclaiming a pair of new Nike LeBron shoes sent to the GOAT by King James himself. It's one of the unique advantages in the relationship between Sanders and Hunter.
“He’s a Nike guy now... So, I can’t get no Jordans off of him, but when I get to his house, I steal whatever I can,” Hunter jokes. "He’s like a father figure to me. I mean, I went to his house yesterday and whatever I wanted, he was able to just let me get it. I took it, if he didn’t want me to take it."
The love between Sanders and his "Student of the Game" is noteworthy. It's also part of a deeper level of understanding between the two. Hunter keeps Sanders feeling young by texting him "Let's Go!" the morning of every game day.
It's another side story to Colorado's incredible 2024 season, which hits the final stretch of the regular season. After resting during the bye week, Sanders and the 21st-ranked Buffs get back on track with a trip to Lubbock to face Texas Tech, looking to make a run towards the Big 12 title game.