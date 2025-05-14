Buffs Beat

Travis Hunter To Face Fellow Heisman Trophy Winner In NFL Debut With Jacksonville Jaguars

According to a report, former Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter's NFL debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars will come against the Carolina Panthers, who are led by fellow former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. The entire 2025 NFL schedule will be released soon.

Jack Carlough

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) talks to members of the media during a rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center Saturday, May 10, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) talks to members of the media during a rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center Saturday, May 10, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter's NFL debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly come against the Carolina Panthers.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Jaguars will open their 2025 regular season at home against the Panthers in Week 1. Hunter is currently expected to play both ways, meaning he'll be on the field alongside fellow former Heisman Trophy winner and third-year Carolina quarterback Bryce Young.

Last year, the Jaguars and Panthers won a combined nine games. Jacksonville selected Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft while Carolina chose former Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall. Hunter is plenty familiar with McMillan as the two met in each of the past two seasons, although Hunter left last year's matchup early due to injury.

Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) tackles Arizona Wildcats wide receiver
Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) tackles Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) in the second half at Folsom Field.

When Hunter was healthy against McMillan in 2023, he recorded six total tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup in a narrow home loss to the Wildcats.

Earlier this year, McMillan was a guest on Hunter's podcast, "The Travis Hunter Show."

"They definitely don't give you enough credit, because you were definitely the toughest receiver I ever played," Hunter told McMillan on the podcast, "I always tell everybody that. Ask me, I'll be like, 'It's not no receiver that ever gave me problems,' but the toughest receiver I ever played against was you. You do everything. You got the speed, you got the hands, (the jump). Like you said, you're tough. You're not going to let nobody get you out of your game. Definitely the toughest I played against."

It's unclear what role McMillan will play as a rookie, but he immediately becomes a talented offensive weapon to develop alongside Young. Last season, the former Alabama star threw for 2,403 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 12 games started.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs a route during a rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center Saturda
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs a route during a rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center Saturday, May 10, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

While Jacksonville and Carolina both have some talented young players, neither is expected to win many games in 2025. Still, Hunter's first NFL matchup against Young and McMillan will give fans a glimpse into the future.

Hunter isn't the only former Buff who signed with Jacksonville last month. After going undrafted, safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and defensive end BJ Green II each signed a free-agent contract with the Jaguars and first-year coach Liam Coen, although both will have to earn a spot on the final 53-man roster.

"Travis is my lil bro," Silmon-Craig said, per News4JAX. "Ever since he came to Jackson, he was somebody I always kept around me, a phenomenal guy. It feels like a family here. I know it's a new everything around here so we're just trying to build a culture around here and change the culture, so why not get a couple Colorado guys?"

The NFL will release its complete 2025 regular season schedule at 6 p.m. MT on Wednesday.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

