Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Reveals Advice He Gave to Travis Hunter After Becoming Father

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders reacted to the news of Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter becoming a father. 'Coach Prime' said he views Hunter, a former Colorado star, like a son and revealed some of the advice he gave Hunter.

Charlie Viehl

Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) watches from the sidelines during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) watches from the sidelines during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and former Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter is set to make his NFL debut, but the biggest change in Hunter's life has nothing to do with football. On Aug. 27, Hunter and his wife Leanna Lenee Hunter welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

What Deion Sanders Said About Travis Hunter's Fatherhood

Colorado coach Deion Sanders always said he viewed Hunter as one of his own sons, and "Coach Prime" was asked about his reaction to the news of Hunter becoming a father during his Tuesday press conference:

"Oh my god. I'm taking deep breath because I love him to life. I love him like he's a son," Sanders said. "It's funny when your son is now a father, so that's why I had to really step back. It's a beautiful thing. The thing that I told him is, 'Let's correct all the things that we purposely think that we didn't receive as a child, and let's correct that in our fatherhood. Let's do that. And no matter what happens in life, let's make sure we're the best darn father that ever walked.'"

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Travis Hunter coach Prime fatherhood advice birth child baby bo
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"That's what I told him. And I'm proud of him, and I love him to life, and I miss him, dearly," Sanders continued.

MORE: College Football Rankings Biggest Movers: Ole Miss, Colorado Buffaloes, Florida State

MORE: Pat Shurmur On Hot Seat? Colorado Offensive Coordinator Receives Backlash After Loss

MORE: Grading Colorado Buffaloes After Loss to Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

MORE: What Deion Sanders Learned About Colorado Buffaloes Team From Week 1 Loss

MORE: What Shedeur Sanders Told Deion, Shilo After Brutal Week

University of Colorado Buffaloes football players Shedeur Sanders (L) and Travis Hunter (R) watch during the third period
Oct 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; University of Colorado Buffaloes football players Shedeur Sanders (L) and Travis Hunter (R) watch during the third period between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Hunter, Sanders Family Relationship

During his time playing for Sanders, Hunter grew close to other members of the Sanders family like former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders.

Hunter shocked nearly everyone when he decided to commit to Sanders and Jackson State after the five-star recruit was initially committed to play for Florida State. Hunter then followed "Coach Prime" to Boulder, Colorado, and the dynamic two-way star won the Heisman Trophy in his final season with the Buffaloes.

Hunter in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks off the field after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ training cam
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks off the field after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The decision to play for Sanders clearly paid off, as Hunter became the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In addition to a lifelong coach, Hunter gained a lifelong mentor and father figure when he decided to play for "Coach Prime" at Jackson State back in 2021.

Now, Hunter is primed to make his NFL debut in the regular season as Jacksonville takes on the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7. After drafting Hunter, the Jaguars front office made it clear that the plan to play the former Buffaloes star on both sides of the ball, like he did in college.

Nearly everyone is curious to see how Hunter will fare playing both offense and defense in the NFL. The Jacksonville rookie worked with the offense to begin training camp, but how the Jaguars coaching staff decides to split his reps remains to be seen.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football