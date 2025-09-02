Deion Sanders Reveals Advice He Gave to Travis Hunter After Becoming Father
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and former Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter is set to make his NFL debut, but the biggest change in Hunter's life has nothing to do with football. On Aug. 27, Hunter and his wife Leanna Lenee Hunter welcomed their first child, a baby boy.
What Deion Sanders Said About Travis Hunter's Fatherhood
Colorado coach Deion Sanders always said he viewed Hunter as one of his own sons, and "Coach Prime" was asked about his reaction to the news of Hunter becoming a father during his Tuesday press conference:
"Oh my god. I'm taking deep breath because I love him to life. I love him like he's a son," Sanders said. "It's funny when your son is now a father, so that's why I had to really step back. It's a beautiful thing. The thing that I told him is, 'Let's correct all the things that we purposely think that we didn't receive as a child, and let's correct that in our fatherhood. Let's do that. And no matter what happens in life, let's make sure we're the best darn father that ever walked.'"
"That's what I told him. And I'm proud of him, and I love him to life, and I miss him, dearly," Sanders continued.
Hunter, Sanders Family Relationship
During his time playing for Sanders, Hunter grew close to other members of the Sanders family like former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders.
Hunter shocked nearly everyone when he decided to commit to Sanders and Jackson State after the five-star recruit was initially committed to play for Florida State. Hunter then followed "Coach Prime" to Boulder, Colorado, and the dynamic two-way star won the Heisman Trophy in his final season with the Buffaloes.
Hunter in Jacksonville
The decision to play for Sanders clearly paid off, as Hunter became the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In addition to a lifelong coach, Hunter gained a lifelong mentor and father figure when he decided to play for "Coach Prime" at Jackson State back in 2021.
Now, Hunter is primed to make his NFL debut in the regular season as Jacksonville takes on the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7. After drafting Hunter, the Jaguars front office made it clear that the plan to play the former Buffaloes star on both sides of the ball, like he did in college.
Nearly everyone is curious to see how Hunter will fare playing both offense and defense in the NFL. The Jacksonville rookie worked with the offense to begin training camp, but how the Jaguars coaching staff decides to split his reps remains to be seen.