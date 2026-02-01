Colorado Among College Football’s Leaders in Unfortunate Statistic

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has been defined by roster turnover, both through the transfer portal and a major rebuild across multiple units. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff had to revamp more than half the roster—and they moved quickly to do it.

The Buffaloes had 36 transfer portal entries this offseason, one of the highest numbers in the sport. However, some programs experienced even more players entering the transfer portal, including Oklahoma State (64), Iowa State (54), Penn State (46), and West Virginia (44).

Even with all the new players entering the program to replace the outgoing ones, Sanders has a long way to go if he wants to turn the Buffaloes around. One offseason is not enough to build the necessary continuity for success.

The rebuild is once again underway for the Buffaloes, but until the potential becomes production, it is hard to get too excited about the situation. Eventually, the Buffaloes will be able to make some big strides as a program.

Assessing Deion Sanders’ Most Impactful Offseason Exits

The Buffaloes faced a whirlwind offseason, losing more than half their roster and several key starters. Among the most significant departures were offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, safety Tawfiq Byard, and wide receiver Omarion Miller—three of the program’s brightest stars.

Miller was expected to be redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis’ top target this season, giving the offense a reliable playmaker in the passing game. Seaton, meanwhile, was supposed to be a cornerstone on the offensive line, keeping Lewis protected and helping the offense find its rhythm.

On the defensive side, Byard was one of the few bright spots last season. He excelled both in coverage and against the run, making his loss especially difficult to replace. His departure leaves a gap in a defense that already struggled to find consistency.

Altogether, these losses pile up quickly. Both the offense and defense face immediate challenges, and younger players will need to step up sooner than expected.

Replacing talent like Seaton, Byard, and Miller won’t happen overnight, and how Deion Sanders navigates these departures could define the Buffaloes’ season. The coming months will test the program’s depth, resilience, and ability to reload under pressure.

Colorado Buffaloes’ Most Critical Departure This Offseason

The Buffaloes’ rebuild under Sanders has faced plenty of hurdles, but losing Seaton hits hardest. He was one of the few players fully committed to Sanders and a talent in the mold of Travis Hunter, with the potential to have his jersey retired at Folsom Field.

Shedeur Sanders and Hunter may be football legends at the University of Colorado, but Seaton was part and parcel of this duo, especially if he were to remain a top NFL Draft prospect.

Seaton’s decision to leave the team by entering the transfer portal and opting to play at LSU is a testament to the Buffaloes’ woes in retaining top talent, especially considering the team’s poor season and the opportunities that the NIL era affords players.

The team will now have to rely on the younger players and new talent to fill the gap left by Seaton’s exit, which will not be easy to replace.