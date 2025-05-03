Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Draft Class Ranked Worst in NFL?
Travis Hunter and the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2025 NFL Draft class are ranked as the worst in the NFL in a shocking, hot take. The argument is that Jacksonville had to give up a lot of draft capital to draft the former Colorado Buffaloes star Hunter at No. 2 and the rest of the class is lackluster.
In one of the most exciting NFL draft trades, Jacksonville traded the No. 5 and 36 picks and a future first-rounder to the Cleveland Browns in order to get the Heisman Trophy winner Hunter.
Drafting the two-way player is a splash move for new head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone, who is the youngest GM in the NFL at 34 years old. If Hunter develops into the generational talent in the pros that he was in college, the trade will be highly-regarded as one of the best in history.
Jacksonville drafted eight more players in the 2025 NFL Draft, in a class that recently ranked as the worst. Why? The doubt that Hunter really can play two positions in the NFL and what the Jags lost to draft him
"Travis Hunter is a phenomenal talent and will work just fine - just not at both receiver and defensive back on a full-time All-Pro basis," said College Football News. "Is he Deion Sanders? No. Charles Woodson or Champ Bailey? No. But he's a better receiver than those three legendary corners were.
"This issue is what the Jaguars did to get Hunter. They gave away a first rounder next year - among other picks - to move up three spots, when all along Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham would've filled a far bigger need at the five," College Football News continued.
Hunter and Jacksonville have a chance to prove that ranking wrong and that the risk was well worth it.
Jacksonville's rookies will begin NFL rookie minicamp from May 9 through May 11. Hunter will be a major highlight as well as, third round pick Caleb Ransaw, who has versatility and could make an instant impact on the Jaguars’ secondary. Offensive lineman Wyatt Milum also has a chance to snag a starting position right away.
Here is a full list of the Jaguars' draft picks:
1 (2): CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
3 (88): S Caleb Ransaw, Tulane
3 (89): T Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
4 (104): RB Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
4 (107): LB Jack Kiser, Notre Dame
6 (194): ED Jalen McLeod, Auburn
6 (200): S Rayuan Lane III, Navy
7 (221): C Jonah Monheim, USC
7 (236): RB LeQuint Allen, Syracuse
Hunter spoke with Jacksonville team reporter Kiani Stevens to reveal his feelings on returning to Florida to begin his NFL career. Hunter was pretty surprised when Jacksonville called, because he did not speak with the Jaguars at the NFL Combine.
“It was a blessing. You know, it was all full circle. I came back home to be able to play my first, you know, college game was in Florida and now my first NFL game is going to be, you know, for a team from Florida if it’s not home,” Hunter said.
“A blessing, you know, to be able to do it for my family and have my little brother there to see his big brother, you know, walk across the stage and do everything that he’s deemed of," Hunter continued. "He knows he can do it next."
Jacksonville is coming off a rough 4-13 season in 2024 and Hunter brings a wave of optimism surrounding the organization heading into 2025. Hunter has proven he can help turn programs around. Just two years removed from going 1-11, in Hunter's final season, Colorado went 9-4 and almost made it to the Big 12 championship game.
Hunter is coming off a Heisman-winning season where he had 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. He won the Fred Biletnikoff Award for being the best wide receiver in college football. Defensively, Hunter had 35 total tackles, 11 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and four interceptions. Hunter won the Chuck Bednarik Award for being the best defensive player in college football.