Travis Hunter lives out Heisman dreams with his idol paving the way
My beautiful 27-year old daughter is a CU graduate, loves Buffs football and is far more savvy than her old man on social media. The morning after the one-of-a-kind Travis Hunter accepted the Heisman in New York City, the development whiz for wellness sent her old man a video seen there.
Somebody on the second or third row of the audience captured the moment Hunter realized a dream and the Buffs could brag about having the nation’s best player. Emotional moment. What really struck this 66-year-old lover of sports was the sight of so much joy.
The whole crowd erupted for No. 12 who represents all that’s good about life. A dreamer grew up idolizing a certain NFL superstar and Hall of Fame member known for great talent. Skills few could match.
But it’s getting better. Forget what the future first-round pick exemplifies in athletic competition. Toss it out the window. You are left with a 21-year-old who represents everything we should whisper into the ears of America’s youth: Personable. Respectful. Smart. Faithful. Raised well.
One dude’s opinion, but the reaction was something rarely seen these days. Everyone in attendance celebrates the success of one guy? Inspiring. The acknowledgements made from Hunter’s lips thanked many inside New York City’s Lincoln Center and around the globe. He ran expertly - sounds familiar - through faith, family, coaches and many others.
And it was sincere. Awesome to experience. My darling wife and scribe were out to dinner. The whole place also erupted when Hunter joined the dearly-missed Rashaan Salaam in the Buffs Heisman Hall. This was a celebration of a unique player and of all that’s possible.
The Florida native grew up with a vision. He wanted to be the next Deion Sanders. An outstanding athlete who excelled in whatever sport he chose to pursue. Hunter told himself long ago, “You can do this.” Others believed it too and supported the dream.
It became pretty obvious early this wide-grinned boy had what it takes: talent, perseverance and the drive to reach his goal. Every college in the nation wanted him. Hunter signs with Florida State, his idol’s alma mater. Idol enters college coaching, determined kid follows and winds up in Boulder with the Buffs and becomes a national, maybe, even international star possessing five-star character? Others joyously celebrate his success? Holy cow, that’s powerful.
Marketing opportunities are endless. Adidas just confirmed that truth. Trust me, more will follow. America should embrace an emerging adult who is living proof to that truth. Every child in America deserves a chance to dream. Hunter’s living his. It’s heartwarming to witness.
For whatever reason there’s a sudden jolt of sadness in the mind of someone who’s been hanging around the CU athletic program for five decades. Thoughts focus on the Buffs first winner, Salaam. What a great guy. Tragic how life ended for a fella with a fabulous smile, warm heart and loads of talent.
Then the cranium zooms to the words of my buddy, Gene, research assistant to this weekly CU athletic musing. “Don’t forget Joe Romig when writing about CU and the Heisman.” The generous dude is correct. Romig was awesome, remained awesome and always a joy to bump into at Buff events. Played offensive line and linebacker for the successful Buffs teams of the early 60’s. The eventual Rhodes Scholar received 279 votes for a sixth-place finish in the 1961 Heisman voting.
Early 60’s and a lineman/linebacker received Heisman votes? Today? Please, it would never happen. No such combo interior player received a single vote. They don’t exist anymore.
Let’s get back to a darn good combo player of modern-day college football. Travis Hunter. When out and about, Buff fans will approach - love it - and talk about their favorite player. I’m asked often to compare Hunter to the greats of whom came before.
Can’t name one. A nation celebrates all that’s possible if kids are given the resources to chase dreams. A special moment. Coach Prime removed his sunglasses for some of it. That’s special.
Good for Travis. Good for us, too. Whether a Buffs fan or not.