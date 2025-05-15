Buffs Beat

Travis Hunter's Most Exciting NFL Matchups On Schedule: Ja'Marr Chase, Patrick Surtain II

After the NFL schedule release, Travis Hunter has a loaded slate of one-on-one duels at wide receiver and cornerback in store with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Heisman will test some of the NFL's best corners while guarding an array of Pro Bowl receivers.

Harrison Simeon

May 10, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) waits to be interviewed following rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center.
May 10, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) waits to be interviewed following rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center. / Travis Register-Imagn Images
Travis Hunter. Everyone else. Mano a mano.

The former Colorado Buffaloes' wide receiver/cornerback Hunter is entering the initial stages of one of the NFL's grandest experiments in Duval County. Can the two-way phenom step into a modern pro system and play offense and defense full-time at a high level?

If Hunter hopes to become a Michael Phelps of these uncharted waters, his rookie year is vital. He'll be barraged with how an NFL regimen compares to the college level, where he became a mythical figure in Boulder.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs a route during a rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center Saturda
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs a route during a rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center Saturday, May 10, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps the biggest difference from Hunter's Heisman campaign to his first season in the pros is the pure talent staring him down across the lines every week. He'll carry a major burden for a Jaguars team long vying for a savior, likely to get No. 1-adjacent reps as one of the team's top receivers with Brian Thomas Jr. and defensive backs with Tyson Campbell.

Hunter is starting his offseason training in Jacksonville as a wideout, leading many to believe it will be a three-down position. Jaguars coach Liam Coen expressed interest in using him in the same fashion as he was under coach Deion Sanders with the Buffaloes, so later this summer, he'll be running with the corners.

As the NFL released its full schedule on Wednesday, it became clear when Hunter will face some of the league's top wide receivers and defensive backs.

On offense, Hunter gets a Week 1 test against the dynamic yet oft-injured Jaycee Horn and the Carolina Panthers. Two weeks later, in the first division game of his career, he'll face 2024 first-team All-Pro Derek Stingley Jr. with the Houston Texans.

Trent McDuffie and the Kansas City Chiefs come to town for Hunter's first career primetime NFL contest in Week 5, then the Seattle Seahawks and Devon Witherspoon the next weekend.

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during AFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory
Feb 1, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during AFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The season's final six weeks are when Hunter's most elite competitors will attempt to lock him down. Two-time All-Pro Sauce Gardner and the New York Jets will stand in his way in Week 15. For Hunter's return to Colorado a Sunday later, 2024's Defensive Player of the Year awaits: Patrick Surtain II and the Denver Broncos.

Jacksonville's other AFC South rivals each boast highly touted talents, L'Jarius Sneed (Tennessee Titans) and Charvarius Ward (Indianapolis Colts).

Collectively, Hunter has a chance to square off with four All-Pro honorees (Stingley, McDuffie, Gardner, Surtain) and three separate Pro Bowlers (Horn, Witherspoon, Ward) during his rookie year, a far cry from the college corners he left in the dust at Jackson State and Colorado.

At corner, Hunter will have his work cut out for him early and often. A familiar face in Tetairoa McMillan (Panthers) opens the season, then one of the NFL's best receivers in Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) meets with the media following rookie minicamp a
May 10, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) meets with the media following rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images

Nico Collins (Texans), Brandon Aiyuk (San Francisco 49ers), Rashee Rice (Chiefs), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks) and Puka Nacua (Los Angeles Rams) all follow in succession as elite potential tests for Hunter to pass. If Hunter plans on staking his claim as a cornerstone of Jacksonville's secondary, this stretch will be critical for him to at least hold his ground.

Of course, there's a fair chance Hunter does not face his opponents' top corners or receivers from the jump. Teams will be forced to pick their poison between Hunter and one of the NFL's best rookie wideouts last season in Thomas Jr., and the Jags may ease the Heisman into their defensive scheme opposite Campbell.

However, a scheme or alignment doesn't mean Hunter wouldn't back down from the challenge. He's described cornerback as the "easier" position to adjust to at the NFL level and will be entrusted with a lion's share of duties for a franchise in search of difference-makers on both ends.

When asked who comes down with the ball if Hunter, the pass-catcher, took on Hunter, the cornerback, at his opening Jaguars press conference, the Biletnikoff and Bednarik Award winner kept it short and sweet, illustrating his mentality as the page turns to year one of his fascinating career:

"Travis Hunter."

Harrison Simeon
HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he was a writer for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and freelance utility for FOX Sports, working at venues such as Empower Field at Mile High Stadium and Folsom Field. He is finishing his journalism degree at the University of Colorado Boulder, where he has passionately covered football, basketball, and other school programs through its student-run sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. As its Associate Producer, he has traveled to six states to cover events such as the 2024 Valero Alamo Bowl, the 2024 Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament, and the 2025 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship. He also captained the organization’s exponential growth in membership and on social media, where his posts have been featured on ESPN and Bleacher Report. While with SI, he interns at the Boulder Daily Camera, one of Colorado’s most revered newspapers. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

