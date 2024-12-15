Travis Hunter pays tribute to Deion Sanders before Heisman Trophy ceremony
Travis Hunter paid a heartfelt homage to his coach, Deion Sanders, by recreating Sanders' iconic photo with his Heisman suit laid out in his hotel suite ahead of the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Sanders' original photo, taken during his NFL days, featured his San Francisco 49ers uniform from Super Bowl XXIX meticulously arranged on the floor of his suite. For Hunter, the recreation was a nod to Sanders' influence, mentorship, and unparalleled legacy.
Hunter’s homage comes as he enters Saturday night as the leading candidate to win college football's most prestigious individual award, the Heisman Trophy. For the first time in 30 years, since Rashaan Salaam's historic win in 1994, a Colorado Buffalo is a Heisman finalist. Hunter, whose season has been nothing short of extraordinary, is only the fourth Colorado player to be named a finalist for the award since the tradition began in 1982.
Hunter’s 2024 season is one for the ages, as he excelled on both sides of the ball at a level unseen in modern college football. Offensively, he led the Big 12 in receptions with 92, while ranking fifth nationally. His 1,152 receiving yards placed him third in the conference and sixth in the NCAA, and his 14 receiving touchdowns led the Big 12 and were second in the nation. Additionally, he posted 21 receptions of 20 yards or more, leading the entire country.
Defensively, Hunter was equally dominant. His 31 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and 15 passes defended ranked among the nation's best. He also recorded four interceptions, including game-changing plays that sealed victories for the Buffaloes, and even forced a game-winning fumble. His ability to excel on both offense and defense has redefined the expectations of what a two-way player can achieve.
Hunter's achievements have made history. He is the first player to be named a finalist for both the Biletnikoff Award, recognizing the nation’s top receiver, and the Bednarik Award, honoring the best defensive player. His impact on the field mirrors the influence Sanders had on the game during his career, making the homage even more fitting.
Colorado's history at the Heisman ceremony is illustrious but sparse. Aside from Salaam’s win, Darian Hagan (1989) and Eric Bieniemy (1990) were also finalists, finishing fifth and third, respectively. Travis Hunter now carries the torch, hoping to add another chapter to the Buffaloes’ storied legacy while paying tribute to the coach who inspired him to reach for greatness.