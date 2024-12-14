Travis Hunter says Deion Sanders will stay at Colorado
Travis Hunter has put to rest rumors surrounding head coach Deion Sanders’ future with the Buffaloes. While addressing the media ahead of the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony, Hunter expressed confidence that Coach Prime will stay in Boulder. "I got a lot of insight. He ain't going anywhere. He's going to be right where he's at right now," Hunter told reporters.
Sanders, in his second year with Colorado, led the team to a 9-3 record, earning the Buffaloes their first bowl bid since 2020. The team will face No. 17 BYU in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28, capping off a season where Sanders’ leadership and charisma revived Colorado football. Despite speculation linking Sanders to potential NFL head coaching roles, he has repeatedly emphasized his commitment to the Buffaloes. As recently as November, Sanders affirmed he was “happy where I am.”
Hunter, who followed Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado, has been a cornerstone of the program’s resurgence. This week, he earned accolades such as The Associated Press Player of the Year. The junior wide receiver and cornerback is projected as a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, with some analysts eyeing him as a potential No. 1 overall selection.
Hunter also confirmed that he and quarterback Shedeur Sanders will play in the Alamo Bowl rather than opting out to prepare for the draft. "It’s definitely important because I started this thing with Coach Prime and Shedeur," Hunter explained. "I didn’t give them a full season my first year [due to injury], so I’m going to go ahead and end this thing off right."
Hunter’s loyalty and dedication reflect Sanders’ impact on the Buffaloes. While Colorado fell short of the Big 12 title game, the program established both Shedeur and Hunter as first-round draft prospects. Shilo Sanders, Deion’s other son, is also set to enter the 2025 draft.
With Colorado preparing for the Alamo Bowl, speculation about Sanders’ future may resurface in the offseason. For now, however, Hunter and Sanders are fully focused on finishing the 2024 season on a high note.