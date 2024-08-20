Trevor Reilly resigns from Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado
Colorado Buffaloes football assistant coach Trevor Reilly reportedly resigned before the start of fall camp. Sports Illustrated confirmed with CU's SID staff that he was no longer with the program.
The former NFL linebacker started his coaching journey at Jackson State with Deion Sanders in 2021 and made his transition to Colorado last year. Reilly was Colorado's special teams coordinator over the past 20 months. He was at Hawaii Football's practice with former CU Coach Dennis Thurman on Aug. 9, the same day as CU Media Day.
Sanders had a moment with Reilly during practice on March 8. "Trevor has diplomatic immunity" for wearing jeans when other CU coaches aren't allowed with non-athletic attire in the facility, according to a video from Well Off Media. One of the odd interactions for Reilly during his tenure at Colorado.
Reilly played in 48 games as a three-year starter at Utah from 2009-13. He racked up 235 tackles (37 for loss), 8.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and two interceptions. As a senior, he was named a first-team All-American and All-Pac-12 selection. Reilly was selected by the New York Jets in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL draft and had a five-year career in the league.
Colorado hasn't officially named a replacement for Reilly. However, Coach Prime hired former Michigan assistant George Helow last week as the Buffs newest senior defensive coach. The Buffs currently have 28 assistants on staff going into the 2024 football season.