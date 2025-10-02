One Bleak Truth About Colorado Buffaloes' Defensive Struggles
Few expected the Colorado Buffaloes' run defense to take such a large step backward through five games this season.
As brought to light by DNVR's Jake Schwanitz, Colorado currently has the 12th-worst run defense in the FBS at 197.2 yards allowed per game. Only the 1-3 Oklahoma State Cowboys (213.0) and 0-4 UCLA Bruins (232.8) sit below the Buffs among Power Four teams.
Colorado's run defense wasn't exactly dominant last season at 151.4 yards allowed per game (eighth in the Big 12 Conference), but the regression proves concerning and is a large reason why the Buffs are sitting 2-3.
Analyzing Colorado's Run Defense Woes
The Buffs' poor run defense numbers are largely due to their inability to limit quarterbacks rather than running backs. In each of Colorado's three losses, the opposing quarterback rushed for at least 80 yards, including Georgia Tech's Haynes King (156), Houston's Conner Weigman (83) and BYU's Bear Bachmeier (98).
"We're not doing our jobs," coach Deion Sanders said after Saturday's loss to BYU. "It's not like it's a surprise what they're going to do. Not at all. We're just not doing our jobs. We got to do a better job of preparing these young men to do their jobs in front of the multitudes."
Oddly enough, top-tier running backs in Georgia Tech's Jamal Haynes (4.1 yards per carry), Houston's Dean Connors (4.0) and BYU's LJ Martin (3.9) all struggled against the Buffs. The only running back Colorado hasn't held in check is Wyoming's Samuel Harris (6.6 per carry, 126 total), whose numbers are skewed due to a 50-yard carry.
Stopping the run essentially comes down to physicality, communication and assignment discipline — three aspects that remain a work in progress for the Buffs' defense.
"If defensive communication is an issue, we should put down our cell phones in the cafeteria," Sanders said. "We should not bring or wear headphones in the meetings at the hotel, which we don't... Take off the headphones and talk to your teammates. Get to know them. Learn their names, learn who they are, learn what they like and what they possess. You got to do that every once in a while."
Looking Ahead To TCU
Fortunately for the Buffs, their run defense could gain some confidence this weekend against a TCU Horned Frogs team that ranks last in the Big 12 with 133.5 rushing yards per game. Quarterback Josh Hoover owns -8 rushing yards, and leading rusher Kevorian Barnes (156) is questionable due to injury.
"For the D-line, just dominating the front, dominating the O-line and setting that run wall and not letting the quarterback run," defensive end London Merritt said. "That's our main focus, is on the QB run... Everybody doing their job, hitting their gaps and running the plays correctly, things like that."