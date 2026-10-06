Two Colorado Buffaloes Preparing to Face Their Former Team Against Utah

As the Colorado Buffaloes work through the bye week, they’ll be looking to fix mistakes and prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the No. 12 Utah Utes. However, this week means just a bit more to two of Colorado’s players.

Buffs quarterback Isaac Wilson and cornerback Jason Stokes Jr. played for the Utes in 2025, and now have the chance to show them what they lost. Both players have unique mindsets entering this edition of the Rumble in the Rockies, this time donning black and gold.

Jason Stokes Jr.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jayden McGowan (15) makes a catch as Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Jason Stokes Jr. (13) defends during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stokes only spent one season with the Utes, and in his time at Colorado, he’s already seen substantially more opportunities. He only really appeared on special teams during his freshman season, although he did see the field in all 12 games.

But since arriving at Colorado, he has already carved out a starting role in the defense. After poor performances and injuries at cornerback, Stokes stepped up against the Weber State Wildcats. Just two weeks later, he recorded his first career interception against the Baylor Bears. Although he missed Colorado’s game against the then-No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders in Week 5 due to injury, he’s hopeful to be back at full strength against his former team.

Prior to the season, Stokes had the game circled on his calendar, although he wasn’t allowing it to take up too much space in his mind.

“That’s for sure a big game for me,” said Stokes at Colorado’s 2026 Fall Sports Media Day. “But we’ve got to take it one game at a time.”

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jadon Porter (3) catches a touchdown pass against Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Jason Stokes Jr. (13) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, he did point to some of his former teammates as the players he’s most excited to play against this season. But any friendship he still has with those players will be going out the window for the two teams’ Week 7 rivalry game.

“[There are] a couple of safeties and corners who I still talk to here and there,” Stokes said. “But when we’re on the field, y’all are not my friends. I’m sorry, and after the game we can be friends, but on the field, it’s game time.”

Isaac Wilson

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) during the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson hasn’t admitted to looking as closely at this specific game, but he was questioned about it ahead of Colorado’s bye week. Given that the question came right after CU’s loss to the Red Raiders, he was primarily focused on how he performed in that game instead of being focused on his former squad. However, he still broke down how he and his team need to handle the bye week in preparation for the Rumble in the Rockies.

“We’ve got to flush it; we’ve got to learn from our mistakes,” Wilson said. “We’re going to have a good two weeks to think about it and sit on it. Texas Tech is a really good team, I’ll give it to them, but I left a lot out on the field by doing too much. But we’ve got to flush the mentality and just know that it’s a new week. We want to be the most explosive offense in the country.”

Wilson may or may not play in this game, as his performance against Texas Tech was pretty brutal. Unfortunately for him, he is still dealing with some poor habits that have been present since his time in Salt Lake City.

Sep 6, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) warms up before the game against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He started seven games for Utah as a freshman in 2024, appearing in a total of nine. He was solid in his first start against the Utah State Aggies, but his gunslinger playstyle caught up with him before long.

He finished that campaign with 1,510 yards and 10 touchdowns to 11 interceptions during that season. Three of those picks came against the Buffaloes at Folsom Field, and with his performance on Saturday, he’s now thrown a combined six interceptions in two games in that stadium.

But all of that history could be wiped away if Wilson can secure the start for Colorado against his former team and lead the Buffs to a win. It would be Colorado’s first win over a top-12 team since 2007, and would do a great deal to turn its season around.

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