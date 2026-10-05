Quarterback Isaac Wilson Doesn’t Hold Back on Colorado Offensive Concerns

The Colorado Buffaloes’ losing skid continued as they fell to the then-No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders 29-7 on Saturday. The Buffs hung in the game until the final seven minutes, but they fell apart from there.

The catalyst for that collapse was the quarterback position, as it has arguably been in all three of the Buffs’ losses this season. Quarterback Isaac Wilson had no issue taking the blame for those concerns after the game, though coach Deion Sanders was slightly more hesitant to point it out.

Isaac Wilson taking accountability for offensive struggles

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first thing Wilson did when taking the podium for his postgame press conference was take responsibility for the offense’s shortcomings.

“First off, I’d like to take a lot of blame for [the offense stalling] throughout the drives,” Wilson said postgame. “We just need to play better altogether. One of the things is we just kept stalling out, and like I said, I take full blame on that … We’ve just got dogs all over the field, and I just can’t get it to them.”

Wilson was correct to do so, and although offensive coordinator Brennan Marion called a poor game, his play was certainly a hindrance. He threw for 290 yards with just one touchdown to three interceptions while completing just 26 of 44 passes. That performance saw him finish with a quarterback rating of just 54.7.

But although he was clearly holding the Buffs’ talented offense back, Sanders wouldn’t call him or his position group out by name.

Deion Sanders unwilling to blame one aspect of the offense

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Sanders certainly confirmed that he also believes just one aspect of the team is holding it back, he was hesitant to point out what he believes it is. The general consensus from the public seems to be that Marion and the quarterbacks have been behind the struggles. Sanders all but confirmed he was referring to the latter when he pointed out that it was a position on the field that he believes is to blame.

“We’ve got one glaring problem; you guys know what that is,” Sanders said postgame. “... We’ve got to play better at one specific position. That’s it.”

Isaac Wilson apologetic to his defense

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) during the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But this game confirmed one thing: the defense is certainly not to blame. Colorado’s defense held a prolific Red Raiders offense to just 15 points until that aforementioned seven-minute stretch at the end of the game. Wilson gave that unit praise and admitted that he will be apologizing to its players for his brutal performance.

“I’ve still got to apologize to them,” Wilson said. “They’re getting stops within our own 30-yard line. They’re [denying] PATs and they’re just causing havoc. I’ve got to give them props … I go against them every day. I know what kind of players they are. We’ve just got to step it up as an offense.”

Colorado has much to figure out during its bye week, and another quarterback change could be imminent after Wilson’s poor first start in the black and gold.

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