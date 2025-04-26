Tyler Shough Selected Ahead Of Shedeur Sanders As NFL Draft Slide Continues
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has taken another gut punch as the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft rolls on. Widely considered below Sanders in prospect rankings, former Louisville Cardinals starter Tyler Shough became the third quarterback selected ahead of Sanders early in the draft.
With veteran quarterback Derek Carr's status for next season up in the air due to a shoulder injury, the New Orleans Saints pulled the trigger on Shough early in the second round with the No. 39 overall pick. It's now unclear whether Sanders, the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, will be selected at all in the second or third round on Friday. Rounds four through seven are set for Saturday.
After falling out of the first round on Thursday, Sanders expressed optimism about Friday.
"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything is possible," Shedeur said, per Well Off Media. "I feel like this didn't happen for no reason. All this is, of course, is fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance, we all know this shouldn't have happened, but we understand we're on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day, and we're going to be happy regardless. Legendary."
Shough's selection does break one streak, however. The Saints last used a first or second-round pick on a quarterback in 1971 when they plucked soon-to-be NFL great Archie Manning.
Jalen Milroe (Alabama), Will Howard (Ohio State) and Quinn Ewers (Texas) are other quarterbacks still on the board along with Sanders.
Fox Sports analyst and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III was one of the many big names to sound the alarm on Sanders' slide.
"When I'm seeing him drop, I'm like, 'Why are we punishing this young man because he's got confidence?" Fox Sports analyst Robert Griffin III said in a video posted to X. "Why are we punishing him because he went to Jackson State, an HBCU, and turned it around? Why are we punishing him because he went to Colorado and turned it around? Is it because of his daddy? Y'all that mad that he got his number retired?"
Griffin also shared his thoughts on Shough being picked over Sanders.
"Tyler Shough is a good QB. His arm is one of the more likely arms in the NFL Draft Class," Griffin wrote on X. "His tape was not better than Shedeur Sanders' tape. Period."
"Coach Prime" posted the following message to X on Friday morning ahed of the second round:
"My bible says God uses the foolish things to confound the wise & he chose the weak things of the world that he may put to shame the strong! Please know God ain't done & God is just really getting started. Enjoy this lesson & stop stressing,"