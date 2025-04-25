Shedeur Sanders Reacts To Unexpected NFL Draft Slide: 'Fuel To The Fire'
Like everyone else who followed the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday evening, former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback and one-time projected top overall pick Shedeur Sanders was surprised when his name fell out of the first round.
The seemingly quarterback-needy Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers all passed on Sanders. After trading up with the Houston Texans, the Giants even passed on Sanders a second time by selecting former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25 overall.
Fortunately, Sanders wasn't in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for the NFL Draft festivities. He instead stayed home in Texas with friends and family, including his father and Colorado coach Deion Sanders.
Well Off Media, run by Shedeur's older brother, Deion Sanders Jr., captured the moments following the unexpected slide out of the first round. Shedeur addressed those in attendance at his NFL Draft party and said he's looking forward to likely hearing his name called in the second round on Friday.
"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything is possible," Shedeur said. "I feel like this didn't happen for no reason. All this is, of course, is fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance, we all know this shouldn't have happened, but we understand we're on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day, and we're going to be happy regardless. Legendary."
Theories explaining why Shedeur fell out of the first round range from poor New York Giants leadership to Shedeur's decision to skip the NFL scouting combine and other pre-draft opportunities. However, former Miami quarterback Cam Ward also passed on the scouting combine and other events but still landed with the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 overall.
"When I'm seeing him drop, I'm like, 'Why are we punishing this young man because he's got confidence?" Fox Sports analyst Robert Griffin III said in a video posted to X. "Why are we punishing him because he went to Jackson State, an HBCU, and turned it around? Why are we punishing him because he went to Colorado and turned it around? Is it because of his daddy? Y'all that mad that he got his number retired?"
Now, all signs point to Shedeur landing with either the Browns or New Orleans Saints early in the second round. Cleveland picks No. 33 and No. 36 while the Saints follow at No. 40.
Colorado fans still have reason to celebrate as Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter went No. 2 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“They hadn’t talked to me since the combine, so I’m super excited to be able to go back home and to be able to play for an organization that thought I was worthy of trading up and getting,” Hunter told ESPN. “They told me they was gonna let me go out there and do what I do.”