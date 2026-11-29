What UCF Coach Scott Frost Said About Colorado After Losing to the Buffaloes
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A howling wind whipped across Folsom Field all afternoon, yet the strongest gust UCF faced came from a Colorado Buffaloes offensive line that leaned on the Knights until the scoreboard read 47-28.
Coach Scott Frost wasted no time pointing the finger at himself, owning the sluggish start in his opening statement at the postgame press conference.
"Disappointing day. I take it on myself that we didn't start the way we needed to start and have the juice we needed at the beginning of the game," Frost said.
The concession: Larry Johnson III's line owned the trenches
Frost then pinpointed where the game slipped away.
"We got pushed around in the first half especially. It was 179 to 14, I think, in rushing yards, and it's hard to win any game with that going on," Frost said.
Colorado's bookends also surprised him.
"I thought their two offensive tackles were enormous. I didn't know they were that big, seeing them down there," Frost said.
Colorado's roster lists left tackle Xavier Payne and right tackle Larry Johnson III at 6-foot-7 apiece, and Johnson, a 350-pounder, took the field in Joker face paint to complete the villain look.
Running backs Richard Young and Damian Henderson II each topped 100 yards behind them in Brennan Marion's offense, a first for a Colorado duo since 2016, yet none of the Buffaloes' 59 carries went longer than 26 yards.
"The runs that even looked like they were bottled up ended up getting four, five or six yards and kept drives alive," Frost said.
Death by a thousand paper cuts kept UCF's offense on the sideline for over 39 minutes.
The compliment: Deion Sanders' roster outran its record
Frost's pregame warning about a team with nothing to lose came true, too.
"Credit to Colorado. They had nothing to lose. Teams like that are dangerous. I do think they're talented. Watching them on tape, it's kind of surprising they had the record they had, because I think they're more talented than that," Frost said.
Coach Deion Sanders would likely agree, though the praise cuts both ways after a 2-0 start dissolved into a 5-7 finish. Questions about his future still swirl, and the few hugs Sanders traded before walking off made the home finale feel heavier.
The confession: Scott Frost actually enjoys Folsom Field's bite
Penalties added another headache, as Frost lamented 15-yard flags on two of his most reliable players, defensive tackle Thomas Collins of Gothenburg, Sweden, and defensive back Ty Bartrum. Colorado was somehow flagged even more, 12 times for 112 yards, and still won by 19.
Frost pinned part of the sloppiness on Boulder's atmosphere, and his history there explains why. In 2019, his No. 25 Nebraska team blew a 17-0 halftime lead in a 34-31 overtime loss to Steven Montez and Colorado, a defeat Frost called "one of the hardest losses I've ever been a part of."
Saturday dropped him to 0-2 as a head coach at Folsom Field, yet the Knights' first-ever game in Colorado left him sounding almost sentimental.
"It can get a little nasty. That's part of Colorado. It's honestly why I like coming here. They'll say some things to you. They'll say some things to the players. I've got respect for it because I've seen it as a player and a coach," Frost said.
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Marvin Uzor is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has 8+ years of experience as a sports writer and editor, with work appearing on platforms like Yahoo Sports, The Grueling Truth, Last Word on Sports, Neutral Zone, and Frenetic Pace Sports. He has covered everything from college football and the NFL to the NBA, MLB, soccer, and the business of sports. Marvin also covered the 2026 FIFA World Cup for The Grueling Truth and has 3 years of experience working as a Senior Content Editor for ABC's Shark Tank. He is a longtime follower of college football and soccer who enjoys digging into the stories that make sports worth the time.Follow marvinwrites