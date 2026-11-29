A howling wind whipped across Folsom Field all afternoon, yet the strongest gust UCF faced came from a Colorado Buffaloes offensive line that leaned on the Knights until the scoreboard read 47-28.

Coach Scott Frost wasted no time pointing the finger at himself, owning the sluggish start in his opening statement at the postgame press conference.

Nov 28, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCF Knights running back Duke Watson (26) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Disappointing day. I take it on myself that we didn't start the way we needed to start and have the juice we needed at the beginning of the game," Frost said.

The concession: Larry Johnson III's line owned the trenches

Frost then pinpointed where the game slipped away.

"We got pushed around in the first half especially. It was 179 to 14, I think, in rushing yards, and it's hard to win any game with that going on," Frost said.

Colorado's bookends also surprised him.

"I thought their two offensive tackles were enormous. I didn't know they were that big, seeing them down there," Frost said.

Colorado's roster lists left tackle Xavier Payne and right tackle Larry Johnson III at 6-foot-7 apiece, and Johnson, a 350-pounder, took the field in Joker face paint to complete the villain look.

Running backs Richard Young and Damian Henderson II each topped 100 yards behind them in Brennan Marion's offense, a first for a Colorado duo since 2016, yet none of the Buffaloes' 59 carries went longer than 26 yards.

"The runs that even looked like they were bottled up ended up getting four, five or six yards and kept drives alive," Frost said.

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Death by a thousand paper cuts kept UCF's offense on the sideline for over 39 minutes.

The compliment: Deion Sanders' roster outran its record

Nov 28, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates tight end Charlie Williams (87) following his touchdown reception in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Frost's pregame warning about a team with nothing to lose came true, too.

"Credit to Colorado. They had nothing to lose. Teams like that are dangerous. I do think they're talented. Watching them on tape, it's kind of surprising they had the record they had, because I think they're more talented than that," Frost said.

Coach Deion Sanders would likely agree, though the praise cuts both ways after a 2-0 start dissolved into a 5-7 finish. Questions about his future still swirl, and the few hugs Sanders traded before walking off made the home finale feel heavier.

The confession: Scott Frost actually enjoys Folsom Field's bite

Penalties added another headache, as Frost lamented 15-yard flags on two of his most reliable players, defensive tackle Thomas Collins of Gothenburg, Sweden, and defensive back Ty Bartrum. Colorado was somehow flagged even more, 12 times for 112 yards, and still won by 19.

Frost pinned part of the sloppiness on Boulder's atmosphere, and his history there explains why. In 2019, his No. 25 Nebraska team blew a 17-0 halftime lead in a 34-31 overtime loss to Steven Montez and Colorado, a defeat Frost called "one of the hardest losses I've ever been a part of."

Nov 28, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Tyler Martinez (35) sacks UCF Knights quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday dropped him to 0-2 as a head coach at Folsom Field, yet the Knights' first-ever game in Colorado left him sounding almost sentimental.

"It can get a little nasty. That's part of Colorado. It's honestly why I like coming here. They'll say some things to you. They'll say some things to the players. I've got respect for it because I've seen it as a player and a coach," Frost said.

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