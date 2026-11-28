The Colorado Buffaloes put together one of their most impressive outings of the season in their matchup against UCF to close out their regular season, defeating the Knights 47-28 at Folsom Field.

With a beyond solid game from the defense, the Colorado running backs contributed with consistently and productivity as they disrupted the Knight’s defense. While there were a few blips, several Buffaloes stepped up in this season finale and provided the fanbase with something to celebrate with as they head into the offseason.

Nov 28, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Tyler Martinez (35) sacks UCF Knights quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winners

Colorado’s Defense

The Colorado defense was arguably the biggest winner of the afternoon as the Buffaloes took on the UCF Knights at Folsom Field. The dominant group delivered one of their most impressive performances of the season as they led their team to victory, forcing two safeties.

After allowing a 65-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, the Buffaloes shut the Knights’ offense down completely. UCF struggled to move the football early on, and Colorado consistently found ways to disrupt its passing attack as they prevented the Knights from establishing both a rhythm and the pace of the game.

Colorado forced two interceptions, adding to the pressure on the Knights and giving its offense opportunities to extend the lead.

Nov 28, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Tyler Martinez (35) sacks UCF Knights quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This defensive performance was particularly impressive taking into consideration how quickly the Buffaloes responded after giving up the opening touchdown. Instead of allowing UCF to build any kind of early momentum, Colorado really tightened up their defensive play and controlled the remainder of the afternoon.

The Buffaloes’ defense set the tone for the game and made life difficult for UCF. While the offense deserves plenty of credit for its production and addition to the team’s success, the defensive unit was a major reason Colorado was able to put together such a cohesive, powerful performance.

Damian Henderson II

Colorado running back Damian Henderson was one of Colorado’s biggest offensive winners against UCF as he out on a standout performance in the backfield. The running back surpassed the 100-yard mark as he finished with 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Henderson provided the buffaloes with an explosive asset to their rushing attack where he consistently found room against the UCF defense. His longest run of the afternoon was 24 yards and ended in a touchdown which provided Colorado with another opportunity to extend its lead.

Nov 28, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne (14) hands off the ball to Colorado Buffaloes running back Damian Henderson II (26) in the first quarter against the UCF Knights at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the second quarter, Henderson found himself in the end zone on a five-yard touchdown run that capped off yet another productive drive for the Buffaloes.

He made the most of his touches which helped with how effectively Colorado distributed opportunities throughout its backfield. Henderson showed the type of explosiveness that can make Colorado’s run game one that is incredibly difficult to defend.

JaQuail Smith

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Colorado running back JaQuail Smith made a significant contribution to the Buffaloes’ strong performance on the ground and to the overall win over the Knights.

Smith finished the day with 53 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Additionally, he contributed in the receiving game with one catch for 12 yards.

Nov 28, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCF Knights defensive back Antione Jackson (7) tackles Colorado Buffaloes running back Jaquail Smith (23) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His touchdown came on a two-yard run in the first quarter, which topped off Colorado’s opening scoring drive which provided the early lead.

Beyond Smith’s impact with his touchdown, he helped the buffaloes maintain a balanced rushing attack. Having the high-quality depth that Colorado had today, with multiple running backs capable of making plays, provided the offense with greater strength. This was especially helpful because at the same time, the offensive line was creating opportunities up front.

Something else to note is that Smith's 26-yard run, demonstrating his explosive play ability. His contributions were clearly visible and impactful throughout this matchup and ultimately helped the Buffaloes earn their defeat over UCF.

Richard Young

Colorado running back Richard Young was yet another major contributor to Colorado’s offensive success and made the most of his opportunities against the Knights.

Nov 28, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) carries the ball in the first quarter against the UCF Knights at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young finished the day with 86 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Throughout the day, the running back consistently helped Colorado move the football with his longest run being 20 yards.

The Buffalo scored two touchdowns in this matchup with the first being a 12-yard run in the first quarter. The second came in the third with a 20-yard touchdown.

Young’s performance was especially important because it gave the Buffaloes another reliable option in addition to Henderson and Smith. Once again, Colorado’s depth was evident as all three running backs reached the end zone, making it difficult for UCF to solely focus on only one of them.

Losers

Colorado’s Secondary

Despite an overall impressive defensive performance, Colorado’s secondary had a few moments it might want back.

Nov 28, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCF Knights running back Duke Watson (26) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the first quarter, UCF quarterback Alonza Barnett III connected with Josh Derry for a 65-yard touchdown. They were able to expose Colorado’s coverage and gave the Knights an early lead.

Even though the Buffaloes responded in an excellent manner, allowing that explosive touchdown was something that the secondary could not afford to make a habit of especially in this last game and on senior day.

Ultimately, Colorado’s defense delivered a strong performance, but the early coverage issues kept the secondary from having an overall, completely clean afternoon.

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