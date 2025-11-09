Updated Big 12 Power Rankings Texas Tech Spoils BYU's Undefeated Season
A muddy Big 12 season just got even muddier.
Now, nobody's perfect after the Texas Tech Red Raiders toppled the BYU Cougars in a marquee top-10 matchup. The Iowa State Cyclones snapped an ugly four-game losing streak on the road, taking down a TCU Horned Frog bunch that was still fighting for a conference title.
But as the league cannibalizes itself, coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes dine on humble pie. They've found a potential superstar in freshman quarterback Julian Lewis, but are now out of bowl-game reach after losing six of their last seven games, all within the Big 12.
Who rose and fell in our weekly Big 12 power rankings?
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Record: 1-8 (0-6 Big 12)
Rest easy, Oklahoma State fans, the Cowboys went undefeated this week. It was a bye, but it counts, scout's honor! The Cowboys host Kansas State this Saturday.
15. UCF Knights
Record: 4-5 (1-5 Big 12)
The Knights were slain again late last Friday. Up seven against Houston at halftime, UCF faltered down the stretch.
14. Colorado Buffaloes
Record: 3-7 (1-6 Big 12)
For the second time in three seasons, "Coach Prime" and his squad are not ready for prime time. The Buffs fell in Morgantown and are out of bowl hopes, but Lewis's grave impression under center gave hope for the future.
13. West Virginia Mountaineers
Record: 4-6 (2-5 Big 12)
On the flip side, WVU won its second straight conference game thanks to a strong rushing attack and relentless pass rush (seven sacks). The Mountaineers have a real chance to leapfrog their peers on Saturday in Tempe against Arizona State.
12. Kansas Jayhawks
Record: 5-5 (3-4 Big 12)
Kansas came up just short in Tucson despite a solid fight with Arizona. Quarterback Jalon Daniels had another strong performance, but he has not been afforded much help all season.
11. Arizona Wildcats
Record: 6-3 (3-3 Big 12)
The Wildcats are bowl-eligible in year two of the coach Brent Brennan era. Junior running back Quincy Craig scored two touchdowns in their win over Kansas, including a go-ahead score with 39 seconds left.
10. Kansas State Wildcats
Record: 4-5 (3-3 Big 12)
KSU had a bye to sit on its loss to Texas Tech and zeros in on a must-win battle with Oklahoma State this Saturday.
9. Iowa State Cyclones
Record: 6-4 (3-4 Big 12)
Down 10 of its 11 defensive starters at the start of this season, ISU found a way in Fort Worth to snap a four-game losing streak. It wasn't pretty, but the Cyclone defense swirled quarterback Josh Hoover enough to emerge victorious.
8. Baylor Bears
Record: 5-4 (3-3 Big 12)
It's hard to evaluate Baylor, even on a bye week. But a tough test is up next, as the Bears welcome Utah to Waco this Saturday.
7. TCU Horned Frogs
Record: 6-3 (3-3 Big 12)
Saturday's loss was inexcusable for TCU. The Horned Frogs' usually powerful offense sputtered and allowed Iowa State to come from behind and take over Amon G. Carter Stadium.
6. Houston Cougars
Record: 8-2 (5-2 Big 12)
Houston survived the Bounce House. The Coogs overcame three interceptions by quarterback Connor Weigman, pitching in two field goals late to avoid a second straight upset against UCF.
5. Cincinnati Bearcats
Record: 7-2 (5-1 Big 12)
A wax-winged Cincinnati team needed its week off after it flew too close to the sun in Salt Lake City. A fascinating bout with Arizona at home is up next, where a win is mandatory to remain in the Big 12 title picture.
4. Arizona State Sun Devils
Record: 6-3 (4-2 Big 12)
ASU was also on a bye and faces West Virginia at home next. Without quarterback Sam Leavitt, Jeff Sims must come through once more.
3. Utah Utes
Record: 6-2 (3-2 Big 12)
Another team on a break, the Utes hope a bye won't cool their jets. They travel to Waco this weekend to face quarterback Sawyer Robertson's Baylor Bears.
2. BYU Cougars
Record: 8-1 (5-1 Big 12)
BYU was ambushed by a pack of Red Raiders in Saturday's highly anticipated clash. Quarterback Bear Bachmeier and running back LJ Martin were stymied amid the Cougars' first loss of 2025.
1. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Record: 9-1 (6-1 Big 12)
Under a searing Lubbock sun, Texas Tech rolled to a resounding win over No. 7 BYU. The Red Raiders sit in pole position to earn their first College Football Playoff berth, conference championship win or not.