How Virginia Tech Transfer Dante Lovett Could Impact Colorado's Defense
Following week 3 of the college football season, the Virginia Tech Hokies let go of coach Brent Pry. Because of the coaching change, Virginia Tech players have a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal. With that, the Colorado Buffaloes are already targeting an elite defensive player.
Virginia Tech transfer cornerback Dante Lovett entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. On3’s Pete Nakos reported the Colorado Buffaloes are one of the programs to have reached out to Lovett.
What Lovett Would Bring to Colorado
Lovett is in his third year of college football, joining the Virginia Tech Hokies in 2023. As a true freshman, Lovett earned playing time right away, participating in all 13 games. With Lovett entering the portal after three games, he will be redshirted this season, giving him two more years of eligibility.
In two seasons and the three games in 2025, Lovett has racked up 36 total tackles, seven passes defensed, and one interception. Lovett was on pace to have a big season as a starter, but that will have to wait as he finds a new program to play with.
After spending two seasons developing, if Lovett were to play for the Colorado Buffaloes, he would bring a veteran presence to Colorado and could potentially take over for a valuable defender.
Although nothing is confirmed, Colorado cornerback DJ McKinney could be in his final season with the program. He is one of the Buffaloes’ top returning players this season, and could declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. If he does, Lovett could come in and take his place as a cornerback with much playing experience.
Why Colorado Will Have To Work To Land Lovett
Lovett entered the portal on Sept. 16, and he has some time before deciding in on his next program. While Colorado has reportedly reached out to Lovett, the program will have to continue recruiting the coveted transfer.
Per the On3 Transfer Portal rankings, Lovett is in the portal as a four-star player. Lovett’s agent, Bryan Miller of the Familie, told On3 that he has heard from over 25 schools, which means Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes will have some competition to land the cornerback.
In addition to Colorado, some of the top programs that Lovett has heard from include the Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Penn State Nittany Lions, Texas A&M Aggies, and several more.
Lovett is a Maryland native, which means it may take some convincing for the Buffaloes to get the cornerback to move to Colorado. There are enticing factors that can sway Lovett to join the Buffaloes, starting with Sanders.
Sanders is one of the most notable defensive backs in the history of the NFL, as a Hall of Fame player. To be coached by a former player who has made it to the NFL and had a successful career could be enticing.
Colorado may be able to ensure playing time for Lovett as well, as Sanders is known to play his roster. Lovett was set to be a big-time starter this season, and may be looking for that in whichever school he picks.
Colorado has a recent history of bringing in solid players through the transfer portal. Some notable 2025 additions were wide receiver Sincere Brown, quarterback Kaidon Salter, and cornerback Noah King.
According to On3, Lovett is in talks to schedule visits for the fall, but nothing is official. A big step for Colorado will be to get the cornerback transfer in Boulder and show the cornerback how he can fit in with the Buffaloes.