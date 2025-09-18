Where Colorado Buffaloes Fell In Updated College Football Rankings
The Colorado Buffaloes are 1-2 coming off a tough loss against the Houston Cougars. The Buffaloes are not where Colorado coach Deion Sanders would want the program to be, but there is a long season ahead.
The team is heading into week 4, which means there is time to improve. In an updated ESPN’s SP+, the Buffaloes dropped 17 spots to No. 70. The SP+ ranking is a predictive statistical system that measures efficiency. It does so by measuring the offense, defense, and special teams and the teams’ remaining schedule. With that, Colorado fell from No. 53 to No. 70 among all 136 FBS teams.
Colorado's Offense Struggles To Gain A Rhythm
The Colorado offense fell from No. 46 down to No. 63. Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and the team are struggling to gain any rhythm. The offense dropping from 49 to 63 is a drastic fall after the first three weeks, but is it reasonable?
The Colorado Buffaloes have talented players on the roster but are struggling to execute. The run game against Houston never gained steam, with the team totaling 96 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
As a whole, the team has ran the ball better than in the past two seasons, but when trailing in games, the offense abandons the run to help with time management.
The quarterback position has been the biggest question mark with multiple changes to who is playing for the Buffaloes. Whether it is the player under center or the play calling, the passing game has been slacking despite talented wide receivers such as Sincere Brown.
The Colorado Buffaloes are reportedly starting quarterback Kaidon Salter for their week 4 matchup against the Wyoming Cowboys. With the ability for Salter to use his legs, he has the chance to extend plays and help lead the offense to more scoring drives.
Colorado’s Defense Rated Lower Than Expected?
Heading into the season, Colorado lost a couple of players, whether it be through the transfer portal or the 2025 NFL Draft, but there was still a high outlook due to the returning players.
Colorado's defense ranking on ESPN's SP+ has shifted from No. 53 to No. 79. While it is a dramatic shift, the fall may not come as a surprise. Against Houston, the Buffaloes’ defense allowed 431 yards of offense. 209 of the yards allowed were from the run game.
Safety Tawfiq Byard leads the Buffaloes with 19 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended. Linebacker Reginald Hughes has stepped up this season with 18 total tackles, 11 solo. Hughes is a player to watch to help the defense prevent big runs.
Why A Win Against Wyoming Is Critical
Of the Colorado Buffaloes’ remaining schedule, the Wyoming Cowboys have the lowest-ranked team, per ESPN’s SP+. Wyoming is ranked No. 92 overall, with an offense ranked at No. 115 and the defense at No. 77.
The Buffaloes are favorites at home against the Cowboys, but Colorado must remain focused and not take the competition level of their competitor for granted.
If Sanders and company defeat Wyoming, the Buffaloes will move up to 2-2, which still puts the program in a good spot for bowl eligibility.
The Colorado Buffaloes and Wyoming Cowboys will kick off on Sept. 20 at 8:15 p.m. MT.