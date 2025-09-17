Buffs Beat

Why Colorado's Deion Sanders Isn't Listed As Candidate For UCLA Job

Since the UCLA Bruins fired coach DeShaun Foster, several coaches have been listed as names to watch to take the vacant position. Why is Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders not a name to watch for to take the UCLA head coaching position?

Oct 28, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders enters the field before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. UCLA defeated Colorado 28-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders enters the field before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. UCLA defeated Colorado 28-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins fired coach DeShaun Foster after starting the season 0-3. Several coaching candidates have been discussed, but one name that has not been heavily reported on is Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.

Sanders has proven that he can help turn a program around, developing Colorado from a one-win team to a 9-4 team in two seasons. With Sanders’ success with both Colorado and Jackson State, why is the Buffaloes coach not being discussed as a serious contender for the Big Ten job?

Why Sanders Is Not A Name To Watch For UCLA Job

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Sanders managed to turn a one-win program into a team with a winning record in two seasons. In addition to turning things around on the field, he has brought immense attention to the Colorado Buffaloes that has not been seen in years. With all he has done for the program, why would a school not want him as their coach?

The Colorado Buffaloes are in their first season without quarterback Shedeur Sanders and reigning Heisman Trophy winner and two-way player Travis Hunter. This is the first season Sanders has had to coach while facing a high level of adversity, and the Buffaloes are struggling. Colorado holds a 1-2 record, going 0-1 in Big 12 conference play.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 3rd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

UCLA won five total games last season, three of which were against Big Ten opponents. As the Bruins look to turn things around, the program may not be interested in hiring Sanders, who is currently focused on rebuilding Colorado this season.

From another perspective, it may not be the best option for Sanders to move to UCLA, even if the program is interested in the Colorado coach. One thing that Sanders has with the Colorado Buffaloes is control. UCLA's football program may not be able to give Sanders as much power as he has in Colorado, which makes it hard to imagine him coaching the Bruins.

Why Sanders May Not Want To Leave Colorado

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

While the UCLA Bruins have a vacant head coaching position, Sanders may not intend to leave Boulder. He recently signed a five-year extension, keeping him with the program through the 2029 college football season.

Even though Colorado is off to a tough start, Sander is in a good spot with the program. While discussing possible head coach candidates for UCLA, as well as the Virginia Tech Hokies, USA Today’s Blake Toppmeyer argued Sanders would not leave Colorado after what he has built there.

“Sanders has built a little kingdom at Colorado. Nobody interferes with his operation. Colorado allows him to bring in his own video crew, turning Buffaloes football into an infomercial for Prime. Sanders recruits without ever leaving campus,” Toppmeyer wrote.

With how Sanders operates in Colorado, he may not want to move to a different program, at least not anytime soon. 

Patience Is Key For Sanders And Colorado

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For now, Sanders is focused on the Colorado Buffaloes and turning things around this year. While Colorado has just one win, there is still a long season ahead. The Buffaloes are heading into a matchup against the Wyoming Cowboys, a team Colorado is expected to defeat.

Sanders is in his first year with several new players on the roster. Even with the attention in Boulder, it is important to remember that in Sanders' first season with the Buffaloes, Colorado went 4-8 overall, and 1-8 in the Pac-12. It took two seasons for Sanders to help lead the team to a winning record, and it may take time to happen again.

Published
