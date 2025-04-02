Walk-On Stepping Up As Leader In Colorado Buffaloes' Secondary
The Colorado Buffaloes' secondary is navigating some turnover this offseason with the likes of safeties Shilo Sanders and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and cornerback Travis Hunter going through the NFL draft process.
With those three gone, Colorado coaches are looking toward senior walk-on Ben Finneseth to take on a greater leadership role. Finneseth, a native of Durango, Colorado, has been with the Buffs since 2021 but hasn't seen much action outside of special teams. This spring, however, he's practicing with Colorado's top defensive unit.
"I've been asked to take on a new role, to become a leader on the defense," Finneseth told reporters following Colorado's spring practice on Tuesday. "It's a learning curve, for sure. I was thrown out there the first day of practice, and I've never run with the ones before. I was a little nervous, but I picked up on it pretty quick. It's been a fun role to learn so far."
For coach Deion Sanders, Finneseth's reliability has helped land him a greater role this spring. Effort is never an issue with Finneseth, and that goes a long way on a Sanders-led team.
"Ole' faithful Ben (Finneseth)," Sanders said earlier this spring. "I told Ben, 'As of right now, you are a starter.' I don't know if it is going to change, but right now, he's balling."
Last season, Finneseth recorded 12 total tackles (eight solo) while playing the fourth-most special teams snaps on the team.
New Colorado special teams coordinator Michael Pollock is also a Finneseth fan. Special teams was occasionally a rough spot for the Buffs last season, but the group has itself a budding leader.
"He brings that energy, brings that pride and commitment, and can be a four-core guy for us," Pollock said. "He really helps us from a leadership standpoint. He gives us that leadership. People talk about on offense, the quarterback is the leader. On defense, maybe a linebacker or a safety is a leader. Nobody really talks about special teams leaders, but Ben's that kind of guy for us. I think if he keeps working hard and doing the things he can do, he can be recognized as that role for us."
To make Finneseth's increased leadership role even more challenging, Colorado's secondary is welcoming multiple new bodies, including freshman safety Antonio Branch Jr., South Florida transfer safety Tawfiq Byard and Oklahoma transfer cornerback Makari Vickers.
"We got a lot of new guys and a lot of new faces, so communication has been a really big emphasis," Finneseth said. "It's been a good learning curve for all of us, and we're getting a lot better."
Finneseth's leadership will be on display in Colorado's spring football game on April 19 at Folsom Field. As "Coach Prime" mentioned, the walk-on safety could land a starting spot on the Buffs' top defensive unit in the spring showcase.