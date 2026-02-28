Deion Sanders Faces Coaching Staff Questions Entering Colorado’s Spring Practices
The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has been defined by constant change for coach Deion Sanders. The program lost more than half its roster to the transfer portal, and several coaches have left for new opportunities.
One of the latest departures is defensive pass game coordinator Warren Sapp, who joined the program in 2023.
This follows the earlier loss of defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, who is joining the Denver Broncos as their defensive pass-game coordinator under Vance Joseph. Sanders quickly addressed that vacancy by promoting his recently hired linebackers coach, Chris Marve.
The program has also lost running backs coach Marshall Faulk to Southern Mississippi and defensive line coach Domata Peko to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The turnover has created a challenging environment for Sanders and his staff.
With so many key departures in such a short span, Sanders has the daunting task of rebuilding a staff while keeping the Buffaloes competitive. How he handles this period of upheaval will test his leadership and could shape the program’s direction for years to come.
Deion Sanders Must Navigate Staff and Roster Shakeup
There may not be a coach in college football under more pressure this season than Sanders. He’s heading into his fourth year in Boulder and needs a bounce-back after a three-win season, this time with a completely reshaped roster and coaching staff.
Replacing coaches is only part of the challenge, especially with more than 40 new players arriving through the transfer portal. The roster foundation that once seemed to be in place has largely disappeared.
It’s one thing to lose coaches, but it’s another thing to lose some of the potential impact players like Jordan Seaton, Omarion Miller, and Tawfiq Byard. Those were not just depth players; they were expected to be contributors for this team next year.
Sanders will need to prove that he can make all this change work for a winning team. Every practice, every lineup decision, every play call will be magnified as he tries to do just that.
With so many changes on both sides of the ball, Sanders will be under a microscope throughout the season as he tries to rebuild this team. How he does that could determine not only how this year goes for the Buffaloes, but how the rest of the program goes for many years to come.
Pressure Mounts on Deion Sanders Entering a Pivotal Season
Colorado’s offseason looked impressive on paper, but it came at a cost for Sanders. Losing Seaton was a big loss, and the departures of Byard and Miller only added to the challenge for next season.
For a coach as respected and highly paid as Sanders, questions about retaining talent and coaches are starting to follow him. All of the losses were viewed as key pieces of the program’s long-term plan, which makes their exits even tougher to absorb.
The Buffaloes have added replacements, but it’s difficult to overlook the fact that more than 40 players left in a single offseason. That level of turnover puts real pressure on Sanders to make his transfer portal strategy work immediately.
Even with promising additions in place, the stakes surrounding the program continue to rise.
With expectations climbing and patience thinning, results will matter more than projections, and how Sanders turns this overhaul into wins will determine whether Colorado’s bold reset becomes a true turning point or a missed opportunity.
