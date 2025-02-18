Warren Sapp set to sign new contract with promotion under Deion Sanders at Colorado
Warren Sapp is set to receive a promotion on Deion Sanders' coaching staff at Colorado, as he revealed in a recent podcast appearance with Uncle Luke's Nasty Work. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman, who joined the Buffaloes as a senior quality control analyst last season, stated that he will travel to Boulder this week to sign his new contract with an upgraded title.
"I'm on my way to (Boulder) next week to go sign my new contract," Sapp said. "I was told I'm getting a promotion, so I want to see what it officially says."
His promotion comes at a time when speculation is swirling about the Buffs’ defensive line coaching position. Damione Lewis recently departed for a similar role at Miami, and many believe Sapp could step into that vacancy. Regardless of his exact title, he remains a crucial part of Sanders’ staff, becoming one of three Hall of Famers coaching in Boulder alongside Sanders himself and new running backs coach Marshall Faulk.
Sapp also shared insight into his desire to return to his alma mater, the University of Miami, but was met with a different set of expectations from head coach Mario Cristobal's staff.
"I asked for the same job that Deion gave me, senior quality control analyst," Sapp said. "Right before Jason Taylor showed up." However, Miami's demands proved excessive. "A certain person told me he wanted his analyst to work 20 hours a day," Sapp revealed. "So I need to sleep and at least a meal. I get more than four hours of sleep."
As Sanders enters his third season at Colorado, he will aim to build on last year's 9-4 record and first bowl appearance in four years—this time without his sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, or two-way superstar Travis Hunter.
However, the Buffs have a great incoming class of transfers and recruits, including five-star QB Julian Lewis and Liberty starter Kaidon Salter.