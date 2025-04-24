Buffs Beat

How To Watch 2025 NFL Draft: Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders Attending?

The 2025 NFL Draft has finally arrived, and all eyes are on Colorado Buffaloes stars Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders—two of the most electrifying prospects in this year’s class. Under the spotlight of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes produced several NFL-bound standouts who are ready to take the next step on football’s biggest stage.

Ben Armendariz

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Former Colorado Buffaloes player Travis Hunter during his number retirement ceremony at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take over Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Colorado Buffaloes fans have more than a few reasons to tune in. With Buffs stars like Heisman Trophy winner cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders expected to come off the board early, it’s shaping up to be a historic weekend for the black and gold.

Hunter is in Green Bay, with his father Travis Hunter Sr., who is serving probation under home confinement but received permission to attend the draft in Green Bay. Shedeur Sanders and Deion Sanders are expected not to attend.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Former Colorado Buffaloes player Travis Hunter during his number retirement ceremony at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

And don’t sleep on potential late-round selections like wideouts Jimmy Horn Jr. and Will Sheppard and defensive prospects like safety Shilo Sanders, defensive end Dayon Hayes, defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo, and linebacker Demouy Kennedy —all of whom could hear their names called before the draft wraps.

Here’s everything Colorado fans need to know to catch the action and support their Buffs as they take the next step to the NFL.

A sign promoting the 2025 NFL Draft is displayed on the Resch Center on April 19, 2025, in Ashwaubenon, Wis. / Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When and Where to Watch

Round 1:

Begins Thursday, April 24, at 8 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Mountain) from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Broadcast on: ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network

Streaming is available on: the ESPN app, NFL+ (mobile only), YouTube TV, Hulu Live, Sling TV, and FuboTV.

Round 1 Draft Selection Order

1. Tennessee Titans

2. Cleveland Browns

3. New York Giants

4. New England Patriots

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Las Vegas Raiders

7. New York Jets

8. Carolina Panthers

9. New Orleans Saints

10. Chicago Bears

11. San Francisco 49ers

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Indianapolis Colts

15. Atlanta Falcons

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Cincinnati Bengals

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Green Bay Packers

24. Minnesota Vikings

25. Houston Texans

26. Los Angeles Rams

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. Detroit Lions

29. Washington Commanders

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Rounds 2–3:

Friday, April 25

7:00 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. Mountain)

Rounds 4–7:

Saturday, April 26

12:00 p.m. Eastern (10 a.m. Mountain)

Location

The draft will be held at iconic Lambeau Field, marking the first time the event takes place in Green Bay. Expect big crowds, strong NFL tradition, and plenty of cheesehead cameos throughout the broadcast.

Additional Coverage

Follow Sports Illustrated’s On SI Colorado Buffaloes coverage for in-depth updates and instant reactions to where CU stars land.

Buffs to Keep an Eye On

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) catches passes at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

While Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter headline Colorado’s draft class, they’re far from the only Buffs with NFL potential. Keep an eye on playmakers like wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr., Will Sheppard, and LaJohntay Wester—each of whom brings something distinct to the next level. Horn’s speed and separation skills make him a natural fit as a slot receiver or return man, while Sheppard’s size and red zone production give him the mold of a possession receiver. Wester, turned heads with speed and his reliable hands in clutch moments—none more memorable than his Hail Mary touchdown reception against Baylor.

On defense, Colorado’s trench talent also deserves attention. Chidozie Nwankwo is a compact, disruptive interior lineman who can anchor the run game, while Dayon Hayes and Demouy Kennedy provide power, speed, and flexibility in the front seven. Shilo Sanders, will also be Buff to look out for, known for his physicality, he adds value as a downhill safety and special teams contributor.

Though Colorado coach Deion Sanders only spent two seasons in Boulder, his impact is already being felt in the NFL pipeline. With multiple Buffaloes expected to hear their names called, Colorado could quietly become one of the more intriguing programs to watch on draft weekend—not just for its stars, but for its growing reputation as a place that produces pros.

