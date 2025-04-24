How To Watch 2025 NFL Draft: Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders Attending?
The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take over Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Colorado Buffaloes fans have more than a few reasons to tune in. With Buffs stars like Heisman Trophy winner cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders expected to come off the board early, it’s shaping up to be a historic weekend for the black and gold.
Hunter is in Green Bay, with his father Travis Hunter Sr., who is serving probation under home confinement but received permission to attend the draft in Green Bay. Shedeur Sanders and Deion Sanders are expected not to attend.
And don’t sleep on potential late-round selections like wideouts Jimmy Horn Jr. and Will Sheppard and defensive prospects like safety Shilo Sanders, defensive end Dayon Hayes, defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo, and linebacker Demouy Kennedy —all of whom could hear their names called before the draft wraps.
Here’s everything Colorado fans need to know to catch the action and support their Buffs as they take the next step to the NFL.
When and Where to Watch
Round 1:
Begins Thursday, April 24, at 8 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Mountain) from Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Broadcast on: ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network
Streaming is available on: the ESPN app, NFL+ (mobile only), YouTube TV, Hulu Live, Sling TV, and FuboTV.
Round 1 Draft Selection Order
1. Tennessee Titans
2. Cleveland Browns
3. New York Giants
4. New England Patriots
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
6. Las Vegas Raiders
7. New York Jets
8. Carolina Panthers
9. New Orleans Saints
10. Chicago Bears
11. San Francisco 49ers
12. Dallas Cowboys
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Indianapolis Colts
15. Atlanta Falcons
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Cincinnati Bengals
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. Green Bay Packers
24. Minnesota Vikings
25. Houston Texans
26. Los Angeles Rams
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. Detroit Lions
29. Washington Commanders
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Kansas City Chiefs
32. Philadelphia Eagles
MORE: Deion Sanders Frustrated With Declining Colorado Buffaloes Spring Game Attendance
MORE: Top Transfer Portal Running Back Jaivian Thomas To Visit Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Jordan Seaton Addresses Viral Social Media Post On Transfer Portal
Rounds 2–3:
Friday, April 25
7:00 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. Mountain)
Rounds 4–7:
Saturday, April 26
12:00 p.m. Eastern (10 a.m. Mountain)
Location
The draft will be held at iconic Lambeau Field, marking the first time the event takes place in Green Bay. Expect big crowds, strong NFL tradition, and plenty of cheesehead cameos throughout the broadcast.
Additional Coverage
Follow Sports Illustrated’s On SI Colorado Buffaloes coverage for in-depth updates and instant reactions to where CU stars land.
Buffs to Keep an Eye On
While Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter headline Colorado’s draft class, they’re far from the only Buffs with NFL potential. Keep an eye on playmakers like wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr., Will Sheppard, and LaJohntay Wester—each of whom brings something distinct to the next level. Horn’s speed and separation skills make him a natural fit as a slot receiver or return man, while Sheppard’s size and red zone production give him the mold of a possession receiver. Wester, turned heads with speed and his reliable hands in clutch moments—none more memorable than his Hail Mary touchdown reception against Baylor.
On defense, Colorado’s trench talent also deserves attention. Chidozie Nwankwo is a compact, disruptive interior lineman who can anchor the run game, while Dayon Hayes and Demouy Kennedy provide power, speed, and flexibility in the front seven. Shilo Sanders, will also be Buff to look out for, known for his physicality, he adds value as a downhill safety and special teams contributor.
Though Colorado coach Deion Sanders only spent two seasons in Boulder, his impact is already being felt in the NFL pipeline. With multiple Buffaloes expected to hear their names called, Colorado could quietly become one of the more intriguing programs to watch on draft weekend—not just for its stars, but for its growing reputation as a place that produces pros.