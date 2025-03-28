LaJohntay Wester Drawing Interest From Several Teams As NFL Draft Nears
An expected late-round pick or undrafted free-agent signee, former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester has reportedly been in communication with several NFL teams.
Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reported Thursday that Wester has spoken with representatives from the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers and New York Giants this month. Even more, Wester is expected to meet with the Dallas Cowboys and will attend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' local pro day, per Tomasson.
Wester, the older brother of current Colorado linebacker Jaylen Wester, has taken advantage of multiple opportunities to improve his draft stock in recent months. After representing Colorado at the East-West Shrine Bowl in late January, the former Florida Atlantic wide receiver participated in the NFL scouting combine and was present at the Big 12 pro day. At the combine in Indianapolis, he recorded a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and a 1.53-second 10-yard split.
CBS Sports analyst Emory Hunt even mentioned Wester as a standout performer at the combine.
"People want to pigeon-hole him as a slot guy, but when you really study his tape and study how he moves and then you watch him work out in these drills, he is a legit route-runner," Hunt said. "He can route you up immediately and can win on all levels of the field. I think what's underrated about his game is because he's a shorter, smaller guy, people think he's just a jitter bug, but he can really get deep down the field. He can win off the line of scrimmage and he can catch the ball with his hands consistently through traffic."
During his lone season with the Buffs, Wester was Colorado's second-leading receiver behind Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. He finished the year with 74 receptions for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns, including a game-tying Hail Mary score against Baylor.
"It's not guaranteed I'm gonna be drafted high or be able to come into an organization and impact the game early," Wester said at the combine, per analyst Jonny Tooma. "I want to show the scouts and the league that I can be a role guy; I can come in and be a role guy and still be productive, still be that guy."
In four seasons at Florida Atlantic, Wester recorded 2,703 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns in 45 games played. As a punt returner, he was also named the 2023 American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year.
Wester is one of 16 former CU football players, including fellow wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr., Will Sheppard and Hunter, scheduled to compete in Colorado's pro day on April 4. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to throw as well, giving Wester a familiar look.
The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.