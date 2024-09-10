WATCH LIVE: Deion Sanders press conference ahead of CSU showdown
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is set to address the media on Tuesday ahead of the highly anticipated Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State. The press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and will be livestreamed by BuffsTV below. This matchup marks a rematch of last year’s thrilling game, where the Buffaloes defeated the Rams 43-35 in double overtime. The rivalry game, known for its intensity, will not be played again until the 2029 season.
Both teams enter the showdown with 1-1 records. The Buffaloes are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 28-10 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, while the Rams come off a convincing 38-7 victory over Northern Colorado. For Colorado, this weekend represents an opportunity to regain momentum and reestablish their standing under Sanders’ leadership.
Adding to the excitement, CU Athletics announced that the Buffaloes’ homecoming game against Baylor on September 21 will kick off at 6 p.m. and be televised nationally on FOX. This game marks Colorado’s return to Big 12 Conference play for the first time in 13 years and will be the first time in school history that the Buffaloes will appear on all four major networks—FOX, CBS, ABC, and NBC—in the same season.
The Buffaloes’ season has already been a historic one in terms of media attention. Their Week 1 victory over North Dakota State was ESPN’s highest-rated college football opener in seven years, drawing an average of 4.8 million viewers. As Coach Prime and the Buffaloes navigate this challenging season, games against teams like Baylor, Kansas State, Utah, and Oklahoma State will be critical in defining their success in the Big 12 and setting the tone for future seasons.