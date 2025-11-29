Buffs Beat

Weather At Kansas State Forces Colorado Buffaloes' Offense Into Massive Change

Snow in Manhattan has forced the Colorado Buffaloes' offense into a run-heavy attack in their season finale against the Kansas State Wildcats. Running backs Micah Welch and Dallan Hayden should both receive plenty of carries considering the weather.

Jack Carlough

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) waits for the snap during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) waits for the snap during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In this story:

Snowy conditions in Manhattan has the Colorado Buffaloes' offense looking a little different.

Adapting to the weather and the Kansas State Wildcats' biggest weakness, Colorado's offense has taken on a run-first mentality this Saturday. Offensive play-caller Brett Bartolone is relying on his running backs and offensive line early, with Dallan Hayden, Micah Welch and Dre'lon Miller accounting for 11 carries on Colorado's first 21 offensive plays. Plus, quarterback Kaidon Salter has five rushing attempts for 13 yards.

The rushing attack hasn't exactly been effective, however. As of this writing, Colorado is averaging 2.6 yards per carry in the second quarter. Salter has accounted for 22 of the Buffs' 52 rushing yards.

According to The Weather Channel, it's just above freezing (34 degrees) in Manhattan at about noon CT. Snow hasn't accumulated much on the turf of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, but there have been flurries on and off in the first half. Wind gusts are clocking in at about 18 miles per hour to the northwest.

Colorado Hanging With Kansas State In Season Finale

Weather Kansas State Colorado Buffaloes Offense Adapt Snow Manhattan Bill Snyder Kaidon Salter Dallan Hayden Micah Welch Run
Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) is tackled by Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Rex Van Wyhe (28) and safety VJ Payne (7) during the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

After coming into Manhattan as multi-score underdogs, Colorado has so far gone toe-to-toe with Kansas State in the first half. The Wildcats scored a touchdown on their first drive, courtesy of running back Joe Jackson, and later blocked an Alejandro Mata field goal.

Coach Deion Sanders gave Salter his ninth and final start in a CU uniform. Freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis won't play on Saturday, allowing him to earn a redshirt.

MORE: Darren Woodson Doesn't Hold Back On Former Cowboys Teammate Deion Sanders

MORE: What Maxx Crosby's Comments Reveal About Shedeur Sanders' Reputation

MORE: Advanced Analytics Predict The Winner Of Colorado vs. Kansas State

WANT COLORADO BUFFALOES NEWS SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX IN THE MORNING? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE.

Weather Kansas State Colorado Buffaloes Offense Adapt Snow Manhattan Bill Snyder Kaidon Salter Dallan Hayden Micah Welch Run
Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats fans sit in the snow during the first quarter of a game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

"You got to finish strong," Sanders said earlier this week. "It's almost like you got gas in the tank, but you got to have a full tank because you're running out. You're running out in the third or fourth (quarter) and making some mistakes that we can't recover from. That's not indicative to who we are, but it seems as though. We got to do better. I say that every week, but we gotta do better."

At 3-8 overall (1-7 Big 12) Colorado is playing for pride in its final game of Sanders' third season. Kansas State (5-6, 4-4 Big 12), meanwhile, can secure bowl eligibility with a win.

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football