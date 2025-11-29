Weather At Kansas State Forces Colorado Buffaloes' Offense Into Massive Change
Snowy conditions in Manhattan has the Colorado Buffaloes' offense looking a little different.
Adapting to the weather and the Kansas State Wildcats' biggest weakness, Colorado's offense has taken on a run-first mentality this Saturday. Offensive play-caller Brett Bartolone is relying on his running backs and offensive line early, with Dallan Hayden, Micah Welch and Dre'lon Miller accounting for 11 carries on Colorado's first 21 offensive plays. Plus, quarterback Kaidon Salter has five rushing attempts for 13 yards.
The rushing attack hasn't exactly been effective, however. As of this writing, Colorado is averaging 2.6 yards per carry in the second quarter. Salter has accounted for 22 of the Buffs' 52 rushing yards.
According to The Weather Channel, it's just above freezing (34 degrees) in Manhattan at about noon CT. Snow hasn't accumulated much on the turf of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, but there have been flurries on and off in the first half. Wind gusts are clocking in at about 18 miles per hour to the northwest.
Colorado Hanging With Kansas State In Season Finale
After coming into Manhattan as multi-score underdogs, Colorado has so far gone toe-to-toe with Kansas State in the first half. The Wildcats scored a touchdown on their first drive, courtesy of running back Joe Jackson, and later blocked an Alejandro Mata field goal.
Coach Deion Sanders gave Salter his ninth and final start in a CU uniform. Freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis won't play on Saturday, allowing him to earn a redshirt.
"You got to finish strong," Sanders said earlier this week. "It's almost like you got gas in the tank, but you got to have a full tank because you're running out. You're running out in the third or fourth (quarter) and making some mistakes that we can't recover from. That's not indicative to who we are, but it seems as though. We got to do better. I say that every week, but we gotta do better."
At 3-8 overall (1-7 Big 12) Colorado is playing for pride in its final game of Sanders' third season. Kansas State (5-6, 4-4 Big 12), meanwhile, can secure bowl eligibility with a win.