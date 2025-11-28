Buffs Beat

Advanced Analytics Predict The Winner Of Colorado vs. Kansas State

The Colorado Buffaloes finish their 2025 season on the road against the Kansas State Wildcats this weekend. The season has not gone the way "Coach Prime" envisioned, but the Buffaloes will try to end it the right way with a road upset.

Cory Pappas

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes will wrap up their 2025 season with a Big 12 road matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats. Kickoff for this regular season finale is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. MT and will be broadcast on FS1. 

What do the advanced analytics say about Colorado’s chances?

Colorado vs. Kansas State Preview, FPI Prediction 

Colorado Buffaloes Kansas State Wildcats Big 12 FPI Score Predictions Betting Odds Deion Sanders Coach Prime Upset Bowl Game
Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Football power Index gives the Buffaloes a 17.2 percent chance to go on the road and knock off the Wildcats. The Buffaloes are the 15th highest rated team in the Big 12 out of the 16 teams with a rating of -3.0. The Wildcats are in the middle of the pack at No. 8 with a rating of 7.5.

Colorado is 3-8 on the season and has lost their last four straight games. Three of these four games were not close at all, as they fell to Utah, Arizona, and Arizona State by an average margin of 35.3 points. The Buffaloes have a Big 12 conference record of 1-7; the only win coming in October against the Iowa State Cyclones. 

Colorado Buffaloes Kansas State Wildcats Big 12 FPI Score Predictions Betting Odds Deion Sanders Coach Prime Upset Bowl Game
Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown (9) runs down the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes have had a revolving door at the quarterback position this year with Kaidon Salter, Ryan Staub, and Julian Lewis. Against Kansas State, it will be Salter getting the starting nod after the news that Lewis would be redshirting this season. Win or lose, this will be the Buffaloes final game of the season as they were already eliminated from bowl contention. This is the second time in the three years of the coach Deion Sanders' era in Boulder there will be no postseason football. 

Kansas State has a record of 5-6 overall and is 4-4 in Big 12 play. With a win to close out the season, they would secure a bowl game berth. The Wildcats are led by quarterback Avery Johnson, who has thrown for 2,270 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for another 441 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. 

Colorado vs. Kansas State Betting Odds

Colorado Buffaloes Kansas State Wildcats Big 12 FPI Score Predictions Betting Odds Deion Sanders Coach Prime Upset Bowl Game
Nov 22, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) runs against Utah Utes linebacker Levani Damuni (3) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Colorado is a 17.5-point road underdog against Kansas State per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Buffaloes have odds of +600 to win outright while the Wildcats are at -900.

The current over/under is at 50.5 points. 

MORE: The Shedeur Sanders Moment That Earned Pete Carroll's Praise

MORE: Colorado Cornerback Ivan Yates Quietly Putting Up Elite Coverage Numbers

MORE: Shedeur Sanders Continues Impressive Streak in First NFL Start

WOULD YOU LIKE COLORADO BUFFALOES NEWS SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX IN THE MORNING? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE.

Colorado vs. Kansas State Score Prediction 

Colorado Buffaloes Kansas State Wildcats Big 12 FPI Score Predictions Betting Odds Deion Sanders Coach Prime Upset Bowl Game
Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) passes the ball under pressure from Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Leroy Palu (95) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“Coach Prime” and his team have one more opportunity to go out and play with each other this season. It has not been the season they had hoped, but they at least have the opportunity to end it on the right note. 

The back and forth at quarterback for the Buffs have not provided a consistency at the most important position and has hindered their ability to ever get in a rhythm. Even with a big point spread, it is hard to pick Colorado based off how they have performed over the past month. Kansas State wins big to finish 6-6 and dropping Colorado to 3-9.

Kansas State 38, Colorado 14

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football