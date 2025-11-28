Advanced Analytics Predict The Winner Of Colorado vs. Kansas State
The Colorado Buffaloes will wrap up their 2025 season with a Big 12 road matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats. Kickoff for this regular season finale is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. MT and will be broadcast on FS1.
What do the advanced analytics say about Colorado’s chances?
Colorado vs. Kansas State Preview, FPI Prediction
ESPN’s Football power Index gives the Buffaloes a 17.2 percent chance to go on the road and knock off the Wildcats. The Buffaloes are the 15th highest rated team in the Big 12 out of the 16 teams with a rating of -3.0. The Wildcats are in the middle of the pack at No. 8 with a rating of 7.5.
Colorado is 3-8 on the season and has lost their last four straight games. Three of these four games were not close at all, as they fell to Utah, Arizona, and Arizona State by an average margin of 35.3 points. The Buffaloes have a Big 12 conference record of 1-7; the only win coming in October against the Iowa State Cyclones.
The Buffaloes have had a revolving door at the quarterback position this year with Kaidon Salter, Ryan Staub, and Julian Lewis. Against Kansas State, it will be Salter getting the starting nod after the news that Lewis would be redshirting this season. Win or lose, this will be the Buffaloes final game of the season as they were already eliminated from bowl contention. This is the second time in the three years of the coach Deion Sanders' era in Boulder there will be no postseason football.
Kansas State has a record of 5-6 overall and is 4-4 in Big 12 play. With a win to close out the season, they would secure a bowl game berth. The Wildcats are led by quarterback Avery Johnson, who has thrown for 2,270 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for another 441 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.
Colorado vs. Kansas State Betting Odds
Colorado is a 17.5-point road underdog against Kansas State per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Buffaloes have odds of +600 to win outright while the Wildcats are at -900.
The current over/under is at 50.5 points.
MORE: The Shedeur Sanders Moment That Earned Pete Carroll's Praise
MORE: Colorado Cornerback Ivan Yates Quietly Putting Up Elite Coverage Numbers
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Continues Impressive Streak in First NFL Start
WOULD YOU LIKE COLORADO BUFFALOES NEWS SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX IN THE MORNING? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE.
Colorado vs. Kansas State Score Prediction
“Coach Prime” and his team have one more opportunity to go out and play with each other this season. It has not been the season they had hoped, but they at least have the opportunity to end it on the right note.
The back and forth at quarterback for the Buffs have not provided a consistency at the most important position and has hindered their ability to ever get in a rhythm. Even with a big point spread, it is hard to pick Colorado based off how they have performed over the past month. Kansas State wins big to finish 6-6 and dropping Colorado to 3-9.
Kansas State 38, Colorado 14
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.