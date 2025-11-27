What Maxx Crosby's Comments Reveal About Shedeur Sanders' Reputation
Cleveland Brown's rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, first career NFL start came with plenty of pressure, but it also came with a familiar face standing on the opposite sideline. Lining up for the Las Vegas Raiders against the former Colorado Buffaloes star was Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby — not just one of the league’s most disruptive defenders, but someone who has known Shedeur since he was a kid visiting the Sanders family home in Texas.
Their families go back a decade, tied together from the days when their older brothers, Myles Crosby and Deion Sanders Jr., were teammates and roommates at SMU. What began as a childhood connection has grown into a genuine, and now competitive, relationship — one that took center stage on Sunday.
A Long-Standing Connection Becomes NFL Competition
Before the game, Crosby didn’t hide his excitement — or his intentions.
“I’ve known Shedeur for a very long time,” Crosby said. “We had a great relationship… But we got to get after him.”
And he meant it. Crosby delivered three quarterback hits on Shedeur, constantly testing the rookie’s poise. On the Browns’ opening drive — a quick three-and-out — Crosby even bumped into Sanders while jogging off the field, a competitive welcome that drew an immediate look of disbelief from the rookie.
But Sanders did what he often did at Colorado: respond.
Later in the quarter, with Crosby bearing down on him at full speed, Sanders uncorked a 52-yard strike to wideout Isiah Bond, setting up Cleveland’s second touchdown of the day to take a 14–0 lead. It was the kind of stand-in-the-fire throw that defined his best moments in Boulder — and now, apparently, in the NFL as well.
Postgame Respect Between a Rookie and a Veteran
After the game, the two met at midfield. Their embrace quickly shifted back to trash-talk — the friendly kind.
After a quick embrace, Sanders laughed and asked, “Why you was trying to hit the sh** out of me though?”
Crosby didn’t hesitate.
“I was. It’s all I do.”
Crosby finished with a season-high eight tackles, including five for loss, but Sanders and the Browns walked out with the win. Afterward, Sanders didn’t shy away from praising the All-Pro defender he’d grown up around.
“We definitely game planned for him. He’s a great player. He let his presence be known,” Sanders said.
He added later, “We know they got a dog on the D-line in Maxx Crosby. But I fear no man. The only thing I fear is God.”
On his podcast The Rush With Maxx Crosby, the Raiders star spoke with equal sincerity.
“On the field, he was kind of quiet, but he’s still him. He was poised for a young guy — that’s something I wasn’t surprised about,” Crosby said. “He’s used to being in big moments."
That poise was forged in Boulder, where Sanders carried a national spotlight and the weight of the Colorado program every Saturday.
"He’s like a little brother to me," Crosby added. "I respect the hell out of him. I’m happy for him. I want to see him win and do well, and I think he will.”
It was mutual respect — rooted in history, and strengthened by the on field test.
A Strong First Impression — and What Comes Next
Sanders’ stat line — 209 yards, one touchdown, one interception — doesn’t fully capture the command and composure he showed against one of the league’s most relentless pass rushers. But for a rookie with one week of starter reps, it was a promising debut.
Next up? His first home start.
Sanders will take the field in Cleveland on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers — the same franchise where his father, Deion Sanders, won a Super Bowl. It also means facing one of the NFL’s most physical, disciplined defenses.
If his battle in Las Vegas proved anything, it’s that he can handle the moment, the pressure, and even a full-speed greeting from one of the league's best edge rushers.