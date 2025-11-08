Buffs Beat

What West Virginia Coach Rich Rodriguez Said About Julian Lewis' First Colorado Start

The Colorado Buffaloes lost to the West Virginia Mountaineers, 29-22, and Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis made his first start. After the game, West Virginia Mountaineers coach Rich Rodriguez praised Lewis's performance.

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez looks at plays during the first half of the game against Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025.
West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez looks at plays during the first half of the game against Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes suffered their third straight loss, falling 29-22 against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis made his first start, and though the Buffaloes kept it close in the fourth quarter, Colorado fell short in the end.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are 3-6, with just two games to go in the season. After the matchup, West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez spoke about the win over Colorado and credited Lewis for his first start with the Buffaloes.

“I thought their freshman quarterback played outstanding,” Rodriguez said. “They’re going to have freshman moments, but if they learn from them, they’re going to keep getting better.”

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Both Colorado and West Virginia played freshman quarterbacks during the game, with the Mountaineers starting Scotty Fox Jr.

“He had seven and he should have had 17 [sacks],” Rodriguez said. “His ability to scramble to get out of pressure. We lost contain a couple of times, and you got to give him some credit, but we didn’t generate enough pressure at getting him on the ground.”

“They got a few sacks, but there was a few more that we missed. But our defense played hard,” Rodriguez said. 

Having To Defend Against Omarion Miller

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (14) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I think we missed a few tackles here and there. Sometimes the sacks were because of great effort and some was because of scheme. But those guys, I’ll tell you one thing, they do is those guys play really hard,” Rodriguez said. 

“We knew they were gonna throw the ball to number four, and they kept throwing it to him. And we were covering him, but he was still making plays. So some great throws and some great effort by them.”

Rodriguez Discusses Hard-Fought Win Over Colorado

Aug 30, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez speaks to the media after defeating the Robert Morris Colonials at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

“I was really proud the our guys to pull out the win. We didn’t really play well, but they stayed engaged,” Rodriguez said. “When they started making a little bit of a comeback, nobody panicked, and we’ll take any win we can get.”

“I never really felt comfortable, and why would I, right?” Rodriguez said.

“Weather was terrific, this crowd was unbelievable. I mean, they were here, they were loud. And I think they really made an impact,” Rodriguez said.

“I have to watch the film. A couple things that hurt was some really negative yardage plays. On a perimeter stuff that you got, six, seven, yard losses that are hard to overcome in the run game,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t think we got as much push as we needed to for most of the game, but to the O-line’s credit, in the end, when you needed to get a first down, and everybody knows you’re gonna run it, they did it.”

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“We needed to throw the ball today to move it and [Fox] made some nice throws,” Rodriguez said. “Ball got tipped, wasn’t his fault. And the other one he shouldn’t have thrown.”

Why West Virginia Went For It On Fourth Down

“Zero by the book, zero by analytics, 100 percent by if I feel, ‘Well, is it a good time to go for it or is it not. Do I think we can get it or do I not?;” Rodriguez said. “When you get to the point where it’s fourth and one, fourth and two, it’s like shoot, that's a no brainer. I’ll never punt from inside the 40.”

Colorado will head into their second bye week and then return to Folsom Field to face the Arizona State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 22.

