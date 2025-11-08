What West Virginia Coach Rich Rodriguez Said About Julian Lewis' First Colorado Start
The Colorado Buffaloes suffered their third straight loss, falling 29-22 against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis made his first start, and though the Buffaloes kept it close in the fourth quarter, Colorado fell short in the end.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are 3-6, with just two games to go in the season. After the matchup, West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez spoke about the win over Colorado and credited Lewis for his first start with the Buffaloes.
“I thought their freshman quarterback played outstanding,” Rodriguez said. “They’re going to have freshman moments, but if they learn from them, they’re going to keep getting better.”
Both Colorado and West Virginia played freshman quarterbacks during the game, with the Mountaineers starting Scotty Fox Jr.
“He had seven and he should have had 17 [sacks],” Rodriguez said. “His ability to scramble to get out of pressure. We lost contain a couple of times, and you got to give him some credit, but we didn’t generate enough pressure at getting him on the ground.”
“They got a few sacks, but there was a few more that we missed. But our defense played hard,” Rodriguez said.
Having To Defend Against Omarion Miller
“I think we missed a few tackles here and there. Sometimes the sacks were because of great effort and some was because of scheme. But those guys, I’ll tell you one thing, they do is those guys play really hard,” Rodriguez said.
“We knew they were gonna throw the ball to number four, and they kept throwing it to him. And we were covering him, but he was still making plays. So some great throws and some great effort by them.”
Rodriguez Discusses Hard-Fought Win Over Colorado
“I was really proud the our guys to pull out the win. We didn’t really play well, but they stayed engaged,” Rodriguez said. “When they started making a little bit of a comeback, nobody panicked, and we’ll take any win we can get.”
“I never really felt comfortable, and why would I, right?” Rodriguez said.
“Weather was terrific, this crowd was unbelievable. I mean, they were here, they were loud. And I think they really made an impact,” Rodriguez said.
“I have to watch the film. A couple things that hurt was some really negative yardage plays. On a perimeter stuff that you got, six, seven, yard losses that are hard to overcome in the run game,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t think we got as much push as we needed to for most of the game, but to the O-line’s credit, in the end, when you needed to get a first down, and everybody knows you’re gonna run it, they did it.”
“We needed to throw the ball today to move it and [Fox] made some nice throws,” Rodriguez said. “Ball got tipped, wasn’t his fault. And the other one he shouldn’t have thrown.”
Why West Virginia Went For It On Fourth Down
“Zero by the book, zero by analytics, 100 percent by if I feel, ‘Well, is it a good time to go for it or is it not. Do I think we can get it or do I not?;” Rodriguez said. “When you get to the point where it’s fourth and one, fourth and two, it’s like shoot, that's a no brainer. I’ll never punt from inside the 40.”
Colorado will head into their second bye week and then return to Folsom Field to face the Arizona State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 22.