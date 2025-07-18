Buffs Beat

West Virginia Star Opens Up About His Interest in Deion Sanders’ Colorado Team

At Big 12 football media days last week, West Virginia wide receiver Jaden Bray admitted that he follows the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders through Well Off Media. Colorado is set to face Bray's Mountaineers in Morgantown this upcoming season.

Jack Carlough

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; West Virginia wide receiver Jaden Bray speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; West Virginia wide receiver Jaden Bray speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

While speaking at Big 12 media days last week, West Virginia Mountaineers standout wide receiver Jaden Bray admitted that he holds great respect for the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders.

A former three-star prospect from Oklahoma, Bray said he enjoys watching Colorado and has been impressed by how Sanders brought the Buffs from a one-win team in 2022 to nearly reaching the Big 12 championship game last season.

"Y'all coming," Bray joked, per BuffZone's Brian Howell. "Especially Deion and stuff like that, it's always great just looking back on what y'all did in the past two years since he's been here. That whole revamp has just been great to watch. Even getting to play y'all, y'all are always the most viewed game that's always on. It'll be always great to play you guys."

West Virginia Star Player Follows Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Jaden Bray Big 12 Football Shedeur Sanders Travis Hunter
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"Coach Prime" has captured the attention of the college football world since his days at Jackson State, and Bray likely isn't the only opposing player who keeps close tabs on the Buffs. However, it'll be all business when Bray and the Mountaineers host Sanders' Buffs this November.

"How could you not keep up with Colorado football?" Bray said. "They got Well Off Media, that's one of the biggest things on YouTube right now, so I always keep up. I'm always watching Well Off Media throughout the week because it's cool to see you guys working and stuff like that. I've always been up to date on your guys' football because y'all really have changed (college football). Deion got hired there, and it's been a revamp in social media for football coverage. It's been really cool to watch you guys."

Bray, who spent his first three college seasons with the Oklahoma State Cowboys before transferring to West Virginia last year, added that Colorado losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to the NFL has made the Buffs even more popular.

"Even with Shedeur and Travis not being there, I don't really feel like it's taking away the limelight for Colorado football," Bray said. "I feel like if anything, it has put more light on them because everyone wants to know how they're gonna do."

MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Positive Update On Health Issues At Big 12 Media Days

MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Truth About Colorado Buffaloes After Losing Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter

MORE: Deion Sanders Wants Salary Cap In College Football, Transfer Portal Investigations, NFL Rules

Bray may be a foe on Nov. 8 when the Buffs visit Morgantown, but he has certainly earned the respect of Colorado fans. It'll be interesting to see if the love is reciprocated by any CU players leading up to the game.

To a much smaller degree compared to what "Coach Prime" inherited in 2022, the Mountaineers are currently navigating their own rebuild after firing coach Neal Brown in December. Rich Rodriguez is back at the helm for his second stint as West Virginia's head coach and has followed Deion Sanders' blueprint by adding over 50 transfers this offseason.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

Home/Football