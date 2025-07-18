West Virginia Star Opens Up About His Interest in Deion Sanders’ Colorado Team
While speaking at Big 12 media days last week, West Virginia Mountaineers standout wide receiver Jaden Bray admitted that he holds great respect for the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders.
A former three-star prospect from Oklahoma, Bray said he enjoys watching Colorado and has been impressed by how Sanders brought the Buffs from a one-win team in 2022 to nearly reaching the Big 12 championship game last season.
"Y'all coming," Bray joked, per BuffZone's Brian Howell. "Especially Deion and stuff like that, it's always great just looking back on what y'all did in the past two years since he's been here. That whole revamp has just been great to watch. Even getting to play y'all, y'all are always the most viewed game that's always on. It'll be always great to play you guys."
"Coach Prime" has captured the attention of the college football world since his days at Jackson State, and Bray likely isn't the only opposing player who keeps close tabs on the Buffs. However, it'll be all business when Bray and the Mountaineers host Sanders' Buffs this November.
"How could you not keep up with Colorado football?" Bray said. "They got Well Off Media, that's one of the biggest things on YouTube right now, so I always keep up. I'm always watching Well Off Media throughout the week because it's cool to see you guys working and stuff like that. I've always been up to date on your guys' football because y'all really have changed (college football). Deion got hired there, and it's been a revamp in social media for football coverage. It's been really cool to watch you guys."
Bray, who spent his first three college seasons with the Oklahoma State Cowboys before transferring to West Virginia last year, added that Colorado losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to the NFL has made the Buffs even more popular.
"Even with Shedeur and Travis not being there, I don't really feel like it's taking away the limelight for Colorado football," Bray said. "I feel like if anything, it has put more light on them because everyone wants to know how they're gonna do."
Bray may be a foe on Nov. 8 when the Buffs visit Morgantown, but he has certainly earned the respect of Colorado fans. It'll be interesting to see if the love is reciprocated by any CU players leading up to the game.
To a much smaller degree compared to what "Coach Prime" inherited in 2022, the Mountaineers are currently navigating their own rebuild after firing coach Neal Brown in December. Rich Rodriguez is back at the helm for his second stint as West Virginia's head coach and has followed Deion Sanders' blueprint by adding over 50 transfers this offseason.