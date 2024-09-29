What Coach Prime said about Travis Hunter's performance at UCF
Travis Hunter's performance in Colorado's 48-21 win over Central Florida was nothing short of spectacular, showcasing his skills on both sides of the ball. Sporting custom-made, gold-colored cleats adorned with images of the mountains and trees of Boulder, Colorado, Hunter made his mark from the very beginning of the game. In the first quarter, he hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass, setting the tone for what would be a dominant outing for both him and the Buffaloes.
Hunter continued to impress as the game progressed. In the third quarter, he snagged an interception and boldly struck the Heisman Trophy pose, further fueling the hype surrounding his standout play. By the end of the game, he had caught nine passes for 89 yards, scored a touchdown, made an interception, and tallied two tackles. His all-around performance exemplified why he’s often referred to as "Mr. Everywhere." As a final gesture of gratitude and connection to the fans, Hunter took off his custom cleats and handed them to someone in the stands, a moment that highlighted his humility despite his immense talent.
"This is who he is," Sanders said about his two-way standout. "(Hunter) works his butt off at practice. That's why nobody trips when he gets Sunday, Monday, (and) Tuesday off. Nobody say nothing because if they would I said "Well do what he does you'll get that off, too" Just that simple with a hundred snaps a game and he never tires. He's just that kind of kid and I can't wait to see him continuously play. I wish to God the game was in a way that we could have got it and kept going with his 100- yard mark."
For Deion Sanders, this victory carried additional significance. Both he and Hunter, Florida natives, returned to their home state to lead Colorado to its third straight win. Sanders was visibly emotional about the team's success, expressing pride in his players for their cohesive performance. This win not only showcased Hunter’s versatility but also marked a turning point for Colorado. Holding the nation’s top rushing offense to well below their season average, the Buffaloes sent a clear message to the Big 12 Conference—they are a team to be reckoned with.